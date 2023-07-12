Seth Rollins' former rival to cost him at SummerSlam? The Visionary needs to be cautious!

Seth Rollins will likely walk into SummerSlam as the reigning and defending World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary is busy dealing with The Judgment Day on RAW, but he needs to focus his attention on another threat that might be lurking around the corner.

It is possible Seth Rollins could lose his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam due to interference from Bron Breakker. The two are definitely no strangers to each other, having squared off for the title several weeks ago on WWE NXT.

Breakker had challenged The Visionary to put his title on the line at NXT Gold Rush. Rollins accepted the challenge and put on an incredible title defense against the 25-year-old star in the main event of NXT on June 20, 2023.

The Drip God was assaulted by Finn Balor after his win, but Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrived in time to make the save. This led to a match between Melo and Balor the following week on RAW, which the NXT Champion lost.

Melo also suffered another upset at the hands of The Prince in the tag team main event on NXT this week. Balor picked up the win after hitting his opponent with a Coup de Grace.

Will Finn Balor face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam?

The events of NXT this week showed that The Judgment Day is strong going into SummerSlam. WWE dropped a major tease for a potential split this past Monday on RAW, but that now seems to be in the past. It is worth mentioning that the entire group has their eyes on Seth Rollins and his world title.

The Visionary has so far managed to avoid a terrible beating at the hands of The Judgment Day. He might once again put his title on the line against Balor, this time at SummerSlam. Damian Priest is also in contention for the title because he has the Money in the Bank briefcase.

One thing's for sure, the fate of the world title hangs in the balance. Fans will have to wait till RAW next week to find out what's next.

