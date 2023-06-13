Seth Rollins ignoring 25-year-old star? What it means for the workhorse champion

The entire world is singing Seth Rollins' song, but it seems too loud because The Visionary has turned a deaf ear to a promising young talent. The name in question is former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker stunned the world with a surprise challenge to Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship last week on NXT. However, there has been no response or reaction from the champion yet, leaving many to wonder if Rollins is ignoring the 25-year-old.

Seth Rollins reacts to Finn Balor's challenge

Rollins instantly welcomed Finn Balor's challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023. But the same cannot be said for Breakker. Luckily, not all hope is lost!

Seth Rollins to show up on WWE NXT tonight?

Ever since Bron Breakker laid down the challenge, everyone but Seth Rollins has reacted to it. Rollins did not even respond on social media or mention Breakker in his promo last night on WWE RAW.

The World Heavyweight Champion even promoted his upcoming title defenses on non-televised house shows but has maintained silence about a showdown with Breakker, likely for a good reason.

It has been reported that under Nick Khan's leadership, WWE aims to make the most of its main roster talent to add credibility to NXT. Hence, Rollins staying mum adds more intrigue as fans would want to tune in to the Tuesday night show to find out what's next in the angle.

After all, WWE is aggressively hyping up this week's NXT by asking one major question - Will Seth 'Freakin' Rollins respond to Bron Breakker?

Seth Rollins is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion

With how things are going, Seth Rollins could directly show up on the former black-and-gold brand to answer Breakker's challenge.

Will Rollins drop his title to Bron Breakker?

As mentioned earlier, WWE wants to make NXT a legitimate third brand. Hence, nothing would be better than NXT's top star going up against WWE's most popular and fighting champion.

The Visionary at WrestleMania 39

While Bron Breakker winning the title from Rollins can be an ideal way for the former NXT Champion to join the main roster, it is unlikely to be the case. But that doesn't mean we won't see a title match between the two stars.

Considering the current WWE schedule, The Visionary and Bron Breakker locking horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at NXT's The Great American Bash event is highly likely.

If Rollins does not show up on NXT this week, Bron Breakker might respond to the open challenge The Visionary issued on RAW last night.

Either way, it's safe to say Rollins and his open challenges are opening a realm of exciting title matches that have not materialized under Roman Reigns' dominant reign.

