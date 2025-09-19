Seth Rollins could kick out this one member of The Vision after WWE Wrestlepalooza

Under the leadership of Seth Rollins, The Vision has been wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW. The Architect added the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, to the faction at Clash in Paris last month after Lynch helped Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The upcoming Premium Live Event, Wrestlepalooza, will be a busy night for the villainous faction, with Rollins and Lynch teaming up to take on CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match, while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed face The Usos in a tag team showdown.

Given the recent developments, there is a chance that The Visionary might make a shocking decision and kick Bronson Reed out of the faction after the Indianapolis event. While Breakker and Reed have been dominant on Monday nights, The Aus-Zilla has repeatedly let the faction down on big stages.

At SummerSlam, the heel duo faced Jey Uso and Roman Reigns in a tag team bout, where the Australian was pinned by The YEET Master. Reed then faced the OTC in a singles match at Clash in Paris, where not only was he defeated, but he also failed to protect Paul Heyman from Reigns' wrath.

The Oracle has been on the shelf ever since, and it could be argued that things would have been different if Reed had emerged victorious that night. Now, The Aus-Zilla has a chance at redemption this Saturday as he and Breakker battle The Usos.

However, if the Australian once again loses the match for his team, Seth Rollins could start considering him a liability rather than an asset. This could lead to The Visionary kicking the 37-year-old out of the faction following Wrestlepalooza. That said, this is just speculation for now.

Seth Rollins comments on getting slapped by AJ Lee on RAW

Before the highly anticipated Mixed Tag Team Match this Saturday, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch came face-to-face with CM Punk and AJ Lee on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The heel couple targeted Lee by playing mind games with her.

However, the former Divas Champion didn't back down and responded by slapping The Visionary. Interestingly, during a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Seth Rollins reacted to the interaction with The Black Widow on Monday.

The Visionary noted that the 38-year-old had a "hell of a right hand." Here's what Rollins had to say:

"She [AJ Lee] slaps me right in the face. She's got a hell of a right hand on her, I'm not gonna lie."

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Wrestlepalooza, the first WWE Premium Live Event to be streamed on ESPN.

