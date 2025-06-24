Seth Rollins to kick a top member out of his faction and add a current WWE Champion? Chances explored 

Monday Night RAW has experienced a seismic shift since Seth Rollins joined forces with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. However, there is a possibility The Architect could replace a top member of his faction.

Seth Rollins joined forces with Paul Heyman after the latter's heel turn at WrestleMania 41. Their new alliance changed the landscape of the red brand after Bron Breakker joined the faction to viciously attack Roman Reigns and CM Punk on RAW after 'Mania.

Later, Bronson Reed joined the stable at Saturday Night's Main Event 39 and helped The Visionary and Breakker secure victory against Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team bout. Despite dominating the red brand since then, Seth could kick The Wiseman out of the stable.

Ricky Siants and Ethan Page from NXT are reportedly being considered to join Seth Rollins' faction. While fans are eagerly waiting to see this happen, Paul Heyman quickly denied the reports in his post on Instagram. Interestingly, this could be a red flag for a potential betrayal by The Wiseman. Rollins could see Heyman's actions as something that challenges his leadership of the faction and decide he could do better without his help.

With that in mind, The Visionary might kick the Hall of Famer out of the stable and have him replaced with the NXT North American Champion. This ensures Seth Rollins can ensure his domination of the red brand continues with sheer strength in numbers. With two beasts already standing behind him, the addition of two more stars from NXT is sure to give his opponents more strife.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story in the tweet below:

While this angle might look promising, it remains a speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Seth Rollins to lose the Money in the Bank briefcase to LA Knight?

Seth Rollins won the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Despite defeating five other superstars to earn a title opportunity anytime he wants, The Architect could lose the briefcase before then.

LA Knight has been feuding with Seth and his faction after the heels attacked him. The Megastar had cost Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed their respective King of the Ring qualification bouts, only to suffer the same fate at the hands of the heels.

Knight finally got to lock horns with Reed in the latest episode of SmackDown. However, the match ended prematurely after Breakker got involved. The Aus-zilla and The Unpredictable Badass viciously attacked the 42-year-old after the match.

Following this incident, the Stamford-based promotion announced that Knight would be out of action indefinitely due to multiple injuries on this week's RAW.

However, the LA Knight's injury could be a work from WWE to further the storyline. With that said, there is a possibility he could make a shocking return to challenge The Architect for the Men's MITB briefcase at Night of Champions. He could then pull off a big win to become the new Mr. MITB.

However, this scenario remains speculative at this point and is unlikely to happen.

