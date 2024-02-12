Seth Rollins to lose world title to 41-year-old superstar on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential swerve

Seth Rollins recently featured alongside Cody Rhodes in the official teaser trailer of WrestleMania 40. In the video package, the two came face-to-face with The Rock and Roman Reigns, raising speculation about what's in store for them at The Show of Shows. Interestingly, the developing situation can benefit RAW Superstar Damian Priest.

The Visionary wanted The American Nightmare to challenge him, but the latter finally chose Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre insisting Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40 seemingly resonated with him, leading to a change of plans.

Now that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is official, the World Heavyweight Champion is left without a challenger. On tonight's RAW, fans can expect Rollins and Rhodes to address the fallout of WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, where The Rock slapped Rhodes.

The Bloodline, led by The Rock, could ambush Rollins and Rhodes during the potential segment. This might allow Damian Priest to finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract to secure the World Heavyweight Title.

The 41-year-old has been trying to cash in his contract for a while, but Drew McIntyre has prevented him from reigning supreme on numerous occasions. However, with The Great One and The Bloodline setting their sights on taking down Rollins and Rhodes, Priest can finally get his hands on the championship.

Priest has mentioned wanting to cash in his briefcase at an exciting team, and WrestleMania 40 may be the perfect occasion for a potential title change. Seth Rollins can take on The Rock at The Show of Shows for costing him the title on WWE RAW. On the other hand, Damian Priest can lock horns with Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Regardless of whether Priest wins or loses the championship, the aftermath of the potential title match can see The Judgment Day betraying him. He could then focus on being a singles competitor on the red brand.

Seth Rollins sends a warning to The Rock

Seth Rollins is not fond of The Brahma Bull seemingly trying to take over WWE and establish himself as an influential figure in the ring and backstage.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins had some strong words for The Rock:

“He can show up and do his thing. I just want him to know this is my place now. I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. It’s my time, my WrestleMania, my show. So please, come do your thing, raise your eyebrow, say your little words, and run back and do your things, make your movies, make your money. Just know whose house it is,” The Visionary said.

So far, the two matches confirmed for WrestleMania 40 are IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

