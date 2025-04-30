Seth Rollins may have subtly confirmed WWE legend will not be a part of his alliance

The latest edition of WWE RAW on Netflix witnessed Seth Rollins' newest alliance destroying Sami Zayn. Initially, the Visionary seemingly offered Zayn the chance to become a member of his faction, but upon refusal, Bron Breakker didn't hesitate to destroy the former IC Champion.

Ad

Apart from this, Rollins' recent words on RAW may have subtly confirmed that WWE legend John Cena will not be part of any plans for his alliance. This was seemingly confirmed when Seth Rollins mentioned the Franchise Player in his promo on the red brand.

The Architect stated that neither Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, nor any other star is the future of the company, and that the real future is carried by Paul Heyman, Rollins, and Bron Breakker. This statement from the 38-year-old star hinted that he has no such love for the evil Cenation Leader and has apparently no plans to collaborate with him in the near future.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, as Cena is also the Undisputed WWE Champion, it is conceivable that Seth may soon target him in an attempt to win the world title. Previously, there were speculations that Rollins and Cena could be part of a master plan where The Rock might play a bridging role for both of them.

However, after the latest Netflix show, it is assured from the Visionary that he has no intention of supporting John Cena or extending his alliance by having him jointly plan with the veteran.

Ad

Seth Rollins may form an association with another WWE legend

Not John Cena, but Seth Rollins has seemingly planted seeds that he may form an association with The Rock soon. Rollins hinted at this during the main event of RAW, when Bron Breakker was brutally destroying Sami Zayn in a singles match.

When the Dog of WWE was looking at the Visionary at the ringside, he did a gesture similar to The Rock. The Visionary seemingly rubbed his fingers across his neck, which is something done with the Final Boss previously.

Ad

When John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, the Hollywood star did the same gesture, and following this, Cena attacked Cody Rhodes. Back at WWE Bad Blood 2024, when The Rock confronted Roman Reigns and the American Nightmare, he did the same gesture, which hints that there might be some connection between Rollins and The Rock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, in a recent interview, the former world champion also asserted that he would sell his soul to the People's Champion, which surprised many fans.

"I mean, my soul's always for sale, man. I've been a guy in my career I've gone through a lot of ups and downs. Look, if I look at the situation and it seems to me that the best course of action for the company as a whole is to join with the people that maybe the audience doesn't want me to join with, I will make the decision based on how I feel is the best direction for the company," Rollins said.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the storyline will unfold next and what surprises Triple H has instored for the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More