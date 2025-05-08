Seth Rollins to overrule Paul Heyman and add blockbuster tag team to his faction? Exploring major twist

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins coming together was the biggest twist Triple H had up his sleeve for this year's WrestleMania. However, the RAW after Mania proved even more memorable when Bron Breakker officially became a part of the Rollins-Heyman union. Since then, it has been revealed that the wrestling juggernaut currently does not plan on adding any more members to the faction.
However, The Visionary might want to grow the stable, overruling the ideas of The Wiseman. It so happens that while the faction has two strong singles superstars, it lacks the power of a tag team. Therefore, Rollins could add Fraxiom to the alliance.
Nathan Frazer, one-half of Fraxiom, was trained by Seth Rollins. He began his training in 2018 at Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, which is co-owned by the former World Heavyweight Champion. The connection could motivate Rollins to add Frazer and Axiom to his faction.
Furthermore, WWE might be onboard with the plan considering Fraxiom has made quite the impression on the audience ever since transitioning to the main roster. Even though they are currently signed to SmackDown, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce might be open to a trade if The Visionary has strong reasons to add Fraxiom to the stable.
With Frazer and Axiom's support, the stable can become as powerful as The Bloodline was during its peak. However, it should be noted that the wrestling juggernaut is positioning the group as the future of the promotion.
Seth Rollins reveals his retirement plans
The Revolutionary has played a fundamental role in shaping the industry for the modern era. Whether it was working as part of The Shield or making the World Heavyweight Championship a true prize, his influence is commendable.
However, with time, the WWE Universe needs to bid farewell to their favorite superstars. Currently, John Cena is on his retirement tour and Roman Reigns has revealed his retirement plans as well. Recently, Seth Rollins appeared on the Chicago Bears podcast and disclosed his potential retirement age.
“So I very much feel like I got about four or five years left on this current contract. I feel like I could do it, into my mid forties, and we’ll see what happens, but I feel, I feel very good.”
It will be interesting to see how WWE navigates the creative direction for Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's union without mirroring the relationship between Roman Reigns and his Wiseman!