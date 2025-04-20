Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and former WWE Champion to side with The Rock at WrestleMania? Potential explored

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be full of surprises, and The Rock might have one of the biggest ones in store for Night Two. After making it clear that he wants wrestlers to “sell their soul” to him, The Final Boss could reveal his new faction- and names like Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Drew McIntyre might already be a part of it.

Ad

The signs are all there. The Rock has shown major support for McIntyre recently, teaming up with him for the latest Project Rock campaign. He called The Scottish Warrior a beast and praised his value in WWE, in and out of the ring. With McIntyre facing Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41, fans wonder if The Final Boss might step in or send someone to help him win and bring him into his corner at the same time.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Seth Rollins also looks like someone ready to align with The Rock. On Night One, Paul Heyman turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and Rollins seems to be on board with The Wiseman now. In a recent interview, Rollins even said his soul is always for sale and that he’ll do what’s best for WWE, even if the fans don’t like it. That’s a major hint that he could side with The Final Boss if it means helping the company.

Ad

Ad

Paul Heyman is no stranger to shocking alliances, and now that he’s betrayed Reigns and Punk, he could be this faction’s manager too. If The Brahma Bull truly brings these three under his wing, they could be unstoppable. They can all help John Cena win. With Cody Rhodes on the other side, this could lead to a major moment at Night Two of the main event.

Major WWE star talks about The Rock's status in WrestleMania 41

The Rock hasn’t been seen in WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025, but it looks like his return at WrestleMania 41 is all but confirmed. During the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Night Two pre-show, Big E dropped a strong hint about The Final Boss showing up, especially in support of John Cena.

Ad

Big E made it clear that fans would be foolish to think The Cenation Leader is walking into his Undisputed WWE Championship match alone. He reminded everyone that The People's Champion, who’s now the chairman of the board, has too many chess pieces in play to sit this one out. With Cena already aligned with him, the stage seems set for The Rock to return in a big way and possibly help The Franchise Player take the title from Cody Rhodes.

Ad

While Cody pulled off a huge win over Roman Reigns last year, this time the odds might be stacked against him. If The Great One does show up tonight, Rhodes might not walk out as the champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.