5 superstars whom The Rock could help sell their souls at WrestleMania 41

When The Rock returned to WWE as The Final Boss, he offered Cody Rhodes the chance to join him by becoming his corporate champion. However, John Cena shocked everybody at Elimination Chamber by turning heel and attacking Rhodes, choosing to align with The Rock to chase one last world title.

Cena hasn’t spoken about why he did it, but it’s clear- he’s desperate to break Ric Flair’s record and end his career as a 17-time world champion. But he shouldn’t be the only one.

Several other WWE stars could sell their soul to The Rock at WrestleMania 41, each for their own reasons. Here are five names that make perfect sense.

#5. LA Knight could sell his soul to The Rock

This one might catch people off guard, but LA Knight could benefit big-time from joining The Rock. His United States Championship reign has lost steam, and teaming up with The Final Boss could give him the main event push fans wanted not long ago.

Knight is already scheduled to face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, and could drop the title to the Samoan Werewolf before turning heel.

The Megastar has history with The Brahma Bull, too- he met him in 2015 when he was not doing as well, and in 2025, they’ve crossed paths again. He even said their chat felt different, like he had finally made it. If The Final Boss wants a cocky, confident star as his next project, who better than the guy who even sounds like him?

#4. Logan Paul

Logan Paul already plays the villain in WWE, and aligning with The Rock would only take that heat to another level. The idea of The Great One mentoring someone like Paul makes sense- he’s flashy, hated, and always in the spotlight.

Paul came up short in his WWE title match against Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia last year, but imagine if he got a second chance at the biggest stage with The Great One in his corner.

It wouldn’t be a fan-favorite move, but it would get people talking. The Maverick has even said he’d love to team with Cena and sell his soul to The Rock. Now that it has already happened, don’t be surprised if Logan joins this dark alliance next. He is expected to battle AJ Styles at The Show of Shows this weekend.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre had a rough 2024. Despite a great feud with CM Punk, he had been taking a lot of losses and struggling to stay at the top. But, what if the same man who once tried to destroy The Bloodline ends up joining forces with its High Chief?

Expand Tweet

McIntyre is set to face Damian Priest in a brutal Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. A helping hand from The Rock could be the turning point he needs.

There’s history too: The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment once called McIntyre the future of WWE. Plus, when The Scottish Warrior re-signed with the company, he said he always looked out for him and that The Rock even sent him a sword as a gift. If anyone’s ready to throw away their pride to win big again, it’s Drew McIntyre.

#2. Gunther

Gunther is one of WWE’s most dominant champions, and while he hasn’t shown signs of needing help, teaming up with The Rock could make him truly unstoppable. He recently beat up Jimmy Uso and now has a match lined up against Jey Uso- The Rock’s cousin- at WrestleMania 41. That tension within the Anoa’i family could be the perfect opening. Gunther also called The Rock’s return,

“Absolutely crazy.”

He even praised how unpredictable things have become in WWE. With The Brahma Bull seemingly trying to build a powerful faction, adding a strong, brutal, and no-nonsense wrestler like Gunther would only boost his dark empire.

#1. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins might be the biggest surprise on this list, but also the most fitting. He’s been passed over for years, losing the spotlight to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. And now that his body is worn out, he’s lost his title, he might finally be ready to make a selfish choice once again. The Architect recently said in an interview:

“My soul's always for sale.”

He would consider aligning with The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader if it made sense. Rollins already has tension with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, and joining The Final Boss could lead to fresh rivalries or even shocking alliances. He helped Rhodes defeat Reigns at 'Mania 40, but what if that was the last time he fought for someone else’s dream?

Although these are just possibilities, it will be interesting to see who joins The People’s Champion.

