Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to recruit 34-year-old WWE Superstar as their fourth man? Potential explored 

Seth Rollins, the man who is the future of the industry, seems to have Bron Breakker as his right-hand man. The Drip God sends the former Intercontinental Champion into battle whenever someone stands in the faction's way, and so far, the stable has dealt with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in the same way.
However, the heels seem to be outnumbered by the babyfaces at this point, and Paul Heyman needs to ensure this is fixed. The Wiseman and The Visionary could bring their ideas together for the best person to add to their group, and it could potentially be Ludwig Kaiser.
Kaiser hasn't been seen doing much recently, and on the latest episode of WWE RAW, he was put on the spot for that. However, the camera panned to Bron Breakker attacking Jey Uso before he could respond to the interviewer's question. The Drip God could solve Kaiser's problem! Considering the 34-year-old superstar is a great heel and has the same "kill on command" mindset as Bron Breakker, he could be the perfect addition as the fourth member of Seth Rollins' stable.
This will allow Ludwig Kaiser to continue leveraging his heel characteristics while contributing to defining the stable that will be used as a template for future stables!
Sami Zayn may have hinted at joining Seth Rollins
On the latest episode of WWE RAW, fans noticed similarities between how The Shield ended in 2014 and Sami Zayn's stance when he stood in the ring with CM Punk and Jey Uso. In 2014, Rollins stood behind Roman Reigns with a steel chair while Triple H announced a "Plan B" before smashing Reigns with the chair.
On the flagship show, Zayn stood slightly behind Punk with the steel chair while Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker were on the ramp. The WWE Universe was convinced that The Cerebral Assassin was running an 11-year-old play once again, and this time The Honorary Uce would betray The Second City Saint.
If Zayn turns heel and joins Rollins, it will be another shocking twist for the fans! They have already witnessed John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins embracing their dark sides!