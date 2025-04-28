Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman to reveal 9-time champion is gone from WWE on Monday Night RAW? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania Saturday by surprisingly joining forces. The Wiseman double-crossed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the process.

The RAW after 'Mania saw another massive twist in the saga as a hooded man saved Paul Heyman from Roman Reigns’ wrath, who was about to take out the Wiseman with a spear. The black-hooded man revealed his identity as former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old star viciously speared The OTC and then also speared him on the barricade, leaving him motionless.

Within the realm of possibility, on tonight’s edition of red brand, Rollins and Heyman might announce that nine-time champion Roman Reigns will never return to WWE after Bron Breakker put him on the shelf after spearing on the barricade.

It could be announced that following the attack, the OTC has sustained some injuries. Reigns may take time off and return later, likely as Punk’s partner at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event. Until then, the company could build suspense around Punk’s mystery opponent for a potential tag team match against Seth and Bron at the next PLE.

That said, the proposed angle above the head is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Bron Breakker names Roman Reigns as his dream WWE opponent

While speaking in an interview with the Gorilla Position, Bron Breakker dubbed Roman Reigns his dream WrestleMania opponent. The former Intercontinental Champion expressed his desire for Reigns to be the champion, with himself as the challenger at 'Mania in Dallas, Texas.

"Roman Reigns, in probably Dallas, Texas. WrestleMania, in the main event. I feel like he'd be the champion, and I would be the challenger. I don't know, maybe No Holds Barred?" said Breakker.

The 27-year-old RAW star lost his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way bout after Dominik Mysterio outclassed him, Finn Balor, and Penta using his heel tactics.

It will be interesting to see how Paul Heyman’s latest alliance featuring Breakker and Rollins rules WWE RAW in the coming weeks.

