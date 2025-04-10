Seth Rollins to re-form The Shield; Paul Heyman betrays CM Punk and the OTC? 3 Directions for The Visionary at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 Night One's main event will showcase Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. These three wrestlers' stories are deeply connected, stretching back over 10 years and filled with moments of betrayal, support, and delicate alliances.

Now that Punk's favor has come to light, the Original Tribal Chief and The Voice of The Voiceless are vying for Heyman's allegiance. But after what went down in the last episode of RAW, it's evident that this storyline is just getting started. Seth is treading the line between hero and villain, potentially elevating his character.

What’s in store for The Visionary at The Show of Shows? Here are three possible directions for Seth Rollins:

#3. He could re-form The Shield

Seth Rollins was known as The Architect of The Shield, a group that included Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (also known as Jon Moxley). He could create a new iteration of that legendary faction.

During the Triple Threat Match, Drew McIntyre could show up to help Rollins secure the win. The Scottish Warrior isn't a fan of either Roman or Punk. In an episode of the red brand’s show, Drew and Seth had a chat backstage, during which McIntyre attempted to form a partnership. They also crossed paths on SmackDown not too long ago.

WWE hasn't ever paired Seth and Drew, but we may see it at WrestleMania 41. They might team up against some common foes. Who knows? They might even bring in a third member later and reintroduce themselves as The Shield 2.0.

#2. Seth Rollins may align with Paul Heyman

In the most recent episode of RAW, Rollins hinted at his potential involvement with Heyman. During the segment, The Visionary took out The Best in The World after the 46-year-old rushed in to help The Wiseman.

With The Straight Edge Superstar down in the ring, his best friend was busy checking on him, giving Rollins a chance to go after the 59-year-old. However, the former Architect of The Shield decided against taking Heyman out. He later claimed that the veteran manager now owed him a favor.

While it seems probable that Paul will eventually align with either Punk or Reigns, the thought of him betraying both to team up with the 38-year-old is way more interesting. A Rollins and Heyman partnership would bring a new twist for everyone involved.

This scenario could make Roman and Punk feel more and more desperate without any backing while giving Seth a chance to rise in the organization. Rollins has clearly expressed how much of a threat he thinks Punk is to WWE. If he can get Heyman on board with this view, it may launch the company into an exciting new era.

#1. Seth Rollins could take advantage of Roman Reigns and CM Punk fighting over Paul Heyman

While the OTC and The Best in The World are caught up in their feud over Paul Heyman’s loyalty, Rollins is stealthily waiting for the perfect moment to pounce. The rivalry between Punk and Reigns has sparked a charged atmosphere, and Seth is skilled enough to use it to his advantage. He has built his career on capitalizing during chaotic times, and this could be his biggest chance yet.

While Punk and Roman are busy battling it out in the ring, Seth Rollins could sneak in at just the right time to snatch the win. It would be a surprise but also a brilliant strategy. In a match fueled by rivalries and strong personalities, The Visionary could emerge as the last one standing.

