Seth Rollins should recruit 25-year-old to help him overcome The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is the undisputed top guy of WWE RAW as he holds the biggest prize on the red brand - the World Heavyweight Championship.

The belt will be put on the line against his longtime rival Finn Balor at SummerSlam on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit. With The Judgment Day on Balor's side, Rollins needs some backup of his own. But who will it be? The answer is NXT Superstar Bron Breakker.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may have been stepping in and out of the foursome's business constantly on WWE's flagship show, but now it seems The Prizefighter is injured. Someone has to come to the forefront to side with The Visionary and now would be the perfect time to introduce Breakker to the main roster.

While NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has already teased an alliance with Seth Rollins and faced Finn Balor in his debut match on RAW, the NXT star was recently spotted with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. Why convolute things if The All Mighty is building a faction on the blue brand?

Instead, Bron Breakker, who was reportedly set to move to WWE's main roster following WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, could join the top stars of the red brand and immediately make an impact. With The Judgment Day's appearances on NXT, the creative could easily build something in a crossover program.

WWE Hall of Famer says Bron Breakker is a future WrestleMania main eventer

Shawn Michaels recently sat down to do an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. When discussing the NXT roster, HBK expressed that he is convinced the top stars of the brand are all worthy of switching to the main roster.

Furthermore, he singled out Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as the best of the bunch, claiming that they will headline WrestleMania at some point down the line:

"I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future."

Bron Breakker is considered to be a class act and reportedly doesn't have any issues backstage. This came in contrast to online sources believing the NXT star had heat in some capacity.

