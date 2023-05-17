Seth Rollins could recruit recently drafted SmackDown star to help him win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has become a fan-favorite on WWE RAW and will battle AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. However, the 36-year-old could have something planned for this Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The premium live event will be taking place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on May 27th. Both Seth Rollins and AJ Styles had to earn their way into the title match and fans are expecting an instant classic later this month. Despite Rollins seemingly having the best intentions at the moment, deep down The Visionary will do whatever it takes to make it back to the top of the card.

AJ Styles will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect talk show segment this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Grayson Waller and AJ Styles have had issues with each other in the past, and Seth could try to take advantage of that. The Visionary could get inside Waller's head by suggesting that he's a better talent than The Phenomenal One.

Grayson has a massive ego and believes that he should have been selected in the WWE Draft earlier than he was. Rollins could form a partnership with Waller in order to get the better of AJ Styles at Night of Champions, and the two could even orchestrate a sneak attack on AJ this Friday night.

Waller and Styles were both selected by SmackDown during this year's draft and they could continue their rivalry following Night of Champions. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins could begin his reign as World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

Seth Rollins sends a message to AJ Styles ahead of Night of Champions

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are both veterans of the wrestling business and had battles in the past before either superstar even made it to WWE.

The two incredibly talented superstars are less than two weeks away from their historic World Heavyweight Championship match in Saudi Arabia. The former Universal Champion took to Twitter recently to deliver a message to Styles. Seth tagged AJ in the post featuring a picture of the two of them wrestling in the past and simply wrote "Night of Champions".

"#NightOfChampions @AJStylesOrg @WWE" tweeted Seth Rollins.

The anticipation for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions is off the charts. Roman Reigns has dominated the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship will finally give another superstar the chance to shine.

