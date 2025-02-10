Seth Rollins to be replaced by 47-year-old star; major change to Elimination Chamber? 3 Ways Triple H can win over the WWE Universe on RAW this week

Triple H and WWE Creative are preparing for another blockbuster episode of RAW on Netflix this Monday. It is expected to create new storylines leading into the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

With that in mind, we take a look at three ways Triple H could win over the WWE Universe this week on RAW on Netflix.

#3. Rey Mysterio could upset Logan Paul and advance to the Elimination Chamber Match

Logan Paul wants to become World Champion in 2025. He has the chance to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41, but to achieve that, he needs to win the Elimination Chamber. To compete there, he has to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a Qualifying Match on RAW this Monday night.

The two superstars reignited their feud last week, and this time, they will compete for a spot at the Chamber and a title opportunity at 'Mania. The Maverick is the favorite to win the match, as his presence at the Chamber will lead to new storylines, likely against CM Punk or John Cena.

Still, Triple H could follow a different path and have Rey Mysterio upset Logan Paul to secure a spot in the Chamber, seeking revenge on the former United States Champion who cost him and Dragon Lee their victory over The New Day last week.

In addition, if Mysterio goes to the Chamber, new angles could be created, since Logan Paul could show up at the match and get involved to cost the WWE legend a victory.

#2. Triple H could add IYO SKY to an Elimination Chamber Match

IYO SKY had to deal with a major upset last week, as Rhea Ripley's interference cost her the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Liv Morgan.

The Eradicator appeared in the match to attack both Liv and Raquel Rodriguez, seeking revenge for the backstage assault by The Judgment Day duo.

Instead, Rhea Ripley cost IYO SKY the match and the chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, with Morgan earning the spot and the leader of Damage CTRL being visibly upset afterward.

This week, IYO will team up with a returning Dakota Kai to face Liv and Raquel. Triple H may add a stipulation that if Damage CTRL wins the match, IYO SKY will be added to the Elimination Chamber Match.

The other scenario is for her to get added to the Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria Qualifying Match and win to advance to the Chamber.

#1. Seth Rollins could challenge Gunther to a title match at the Elimination Chamber

The Visionary has his sights set on Roman Reigns and CM Punk after what happened at the Royal Rumble. He also wants another title shot and the opportunity to become World Heavyweight Champion again.

Thus, he could appear on RAW and declare that he is skipping the Qualifying Match to enter the Chamber, challenging Gunther to a title match at next month's Premium Live Event.

It could create new angles to the storyline, even though it's unlikely that The Ring General will lose his World Heavyweight Championship before WrestleMania 41.

As for Seth's replacement, Triple H could have the newest addition to RAW, AJ Styles, make his first appearance on the red brand to face Finn Balor for a spot in the Chamber. This match could also lead to a feud between Balor and the 47-year-old star, with the former champion having returned as a face.

