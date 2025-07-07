Seth Rollins to reveal final member of his faction in shock twist on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins will be on RAW on Monday, less than a week before his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Visionary has unfinished business with The Megastar and CM Punk, and it will be interesting to see how his feud with the two superstars will continue this week.

Mr. Money in the Bank, though, could make a stunning move on the red brand and join forces with a fellow WWE Superstar. This star is the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes, who is preparing for a rematch with John Cena at SummerSlam.

Rhodes is a top babyface, but there have been rumors about him having a heel turn at some point down the road. The American Nightmare could be revealed as the final member of Rollins' faction on RAW, joining Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Before Money in the Bank a month ago, Rollins and Rhodes were on SmackDown, with the former whispering something to the latter before leaving the ring, which created speculation about a partnership between the two superstars, who had teamed up on the Road to WrestleMania in 2024.

Even though it is not likely that this will happen, at least for the time being, WWE creative could go down that way if they are to speed up Cody Rhodes' heel turn.

WWE legend addresses Seth Rollins' faction on RAW

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins turned heel and joined forces with Paul Heyman. In the weeks that followed, he created a powerful faction, which now includes fellow RAW stars Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

This powerful faction has dominated the red brand and helped The Visionary become Mr. Money in the Bank a month ago. WWE legend Bully Ray still has concerns, meanwhile, on whether this faction could continue to work going forward, and shared his thoughts in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

"It still doesn't feel right. I still feel like Bronson and Bron are background to Seth....It's simple, how you can tie up that loose end," Bully continued. "You see Seth say to Bronson Reed, 'I want you to do to so-and-so ... what you tried to do to me. And what you tried to do to me is why I want you by my side, and not against me,'" Bully Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Seth Rollins will be on RAW on Monday and will take on another babyface with whom he has a feud, as he will face Penta one-on-one.

