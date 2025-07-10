Seth Rollins to reveal his "Plan B" and replace Bron Breakker after disrespecting him? Exploring Saturday Night's Main Event possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a segment with Seth Rollins' new stable this week. He, Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker took to the ring. An interesting moment took place where Breakker essentially stole the mic in order to speak first.

While there wasn't any immediate fallout from that moment, many saw it as disrespect towards The Visionary. There is little doubt that Seth Rollins wouldn't be happy about it either. In response to the incident, Rollins could introduce his "Plan B" at Saturday Night's Main Event: Ethan Page.

Not only might Seth introduce Ethan Page, but it might lead to All Ego replacing Bron Breakker in the stable. If Breakker is disrespectful towards Seth and even Paul Heyman, the faction might decide that a team player is better for them moving forward.

For example, Ethan Page could show up at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and cost LA Knight his match against Seth. This would be how the NXT North American Champion officially joins the stable. However, that wouldn't be the end of things.

Either while the stable is celebrating, or on RAW Monday, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Ethan Page would jump Bron Breakker, kicking him out of the group, making a statement. This would show the stable doesn't tolerate disrespect, but it would also set Bron up for a big future.

Bron Breakker showed signs of a babyface turn on WWE RAW that may irritate Seth Rollins

That future for Bron Breakker could be as a top babyface. Many believe he will headline WrestleMania multiple times in his career, and world title runs are all but guaranteed. That babyface run could have been teased on RAW.

Not just through the moment when he stole the mic either, as there was another segment later in the show where Breakker looked more like a babyface. During a segment with Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins, Bron showed frustration over a Karrion Kross incident.

Bron was meant to go one-on-one with Sami Zayn. Before the bout could take place, Karrion Kross assaulted the former WWE Intercontinental Champion with a metal pipe. Sami still went on to compete, but he was in no shape to perform and got destroyed by Breakker.

Breakker expressed frustration with Kross attacking Sami, worrying that people would think he can't beat Sami on his own. This is a surprising amount of honor from a heel, and it could be a sign, joining the aforementioned mic snatching incident, that Bron may be turning babyface sooner rather than later.

