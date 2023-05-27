Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns? Who will kick off WWE Night of Champions?

WWE announced this past Monday on RAW that Night of Champions will feature a triple main event. This means that the top three matches on the card will be placed throughout the show. Paul Heyman also revealed the main event of the Premium Live Event during the same show.

According to Xero Zero, the World Heavyweight Championship tournament final between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will kick off Night of Champions. The report further stated that the match order is subject to change.

Seth Rollins earned his place in the final by beating Finn Balor a couple of weeks ago on the May 8, 2023 episode of RAW. AJ Styles bested Bobby Lashley the same week on SmackDown. It is worth mentioning that the Visionary took a break from in-ring competition to shoot for his role in Captain America 4.

Word on the internet is that the new World Heavyweight Champion will be recognized as the successor to Randy Orton. The Viper was the last superstar to hold the title in 2013 before it was unified with the WWE Championship.

The 14-time world champion could make a surprise return at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Orton has not appeared on WWE television in nearly a year. His last appearance transpired on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown.

SmackDown main event gets heated before WWE Night of Champions

The main event this Saturday will see Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The champions and the challengers came face-to-face on The Kevin Owens Show this week on SmackDown.

Owens and Zayn turned The Bloodline’s mind games on them. The entire segment dropped plenty of teasers in regards to the outcome of the tag team title bout. The show ended with Reigns and his group standing tall.

It remains to be seen which team will get their hands raised this Saturday.

