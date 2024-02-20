Seth Rollins to snap and turn on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Potential clues explored

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes versus The Rock and Roman Reigns seems to be the main event direction for WrestleMania 40. All four men had teased the potential match-up at the kickoff press event two weeks ago in Las Vegas.

The Visionary had initially proposed a World Heavyweight Championship match between himself and the American Nightmare for the Biggest Show of the Year. However, Cody went ahead with the rematch against Roman Reigns despite earlier hints of giving up his spot to The Rock.

Assuming Triple H wants to turn Seth Rollins heel after Cody did not agree to the latter's proposal, The Game could pull the trigger. The Revolutionary could cost his former rival their potential tag team match at WrestleMania 40. That being said, such a move might cost Cody Rhodes his momentum ahead of his rematch with Roman Reigns, no matter when it takes place.

It is worth mentioning that Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Fans can check out the updated line-up for the Premium Live Event below:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. The New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul – Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Will Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes be at Elimination Chamber: Perth?

WWE has announced that both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be at Elimination Chamber: Perth as the special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. It is unknown if Waller’s tag team partner, Austin Theory, will join the three men.

It is possible that The Grayson Waller Effect could be a set-up to destroy the new alliance of Rollins and Rhodes. Fans might witness The Bloodline coming in to attack the men, building the rumored tag team match for WrestleMania XL.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the PLE as it airs.