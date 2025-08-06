Seth Rollins To Kick Major Name Out Of His Faction After World Title Win At WWE SummerSlam? Potential Explored

Seth Rollins is presently the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and his faction, The Vision, also stood tall on RAW after SummerSlam when they destroyed LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Now, The Visionary is expected to defend his World Title against The Megastar and the Voice of the Voiceless at Clash in Paris.Amid this, there is a possibility that Rollins might kick out Bron Breakker from his faction after realising that he could be a major threat to him. Notably, Bron was trying to establish himself as the leader of the faction in the absence of The Architect.He even destroyed the OTC and Jey Uso with the help of Bronson Reed when Rollins was on hiatus. Additionally, the new Big Dog attempted to command Paul Heyman, indicating that Bron is eager to take on the leader role in the group. Considering all these elements, Seth Rollins may eventually kick Breakker from the alliance before he becomes a threat to him.Even now, Rollins doesn't necessarily need Bron as he already cashed in his Money in the Bank successfully and emerged as the new Champion. This entire story is based on assumptions. but still can unfold in the forthcoming weeks. As the Architect is the World Heavyweight Champion, jealousy may arise in Bron, potentially leading him to betray the Vision leader for a title shot.Therefore, before the former NXT Champion possibly turns on Rollins, Seth might take the initiative first.Why a feud between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker must unfold before the end of 2025?Bron Breakker is indeed a future megastar in WWE. Under Seth Rollins' leadership, he is improving day by day and gaining more experience in this business. Meanwhile, a feud between Seth and Bron must unfold in the company before the end of 2025.One of the primary reasons behind this is that the faction is somewhere holding the new Big Dog from unlocking his full potential as a single star. We have seen how destructive Bron could be without Seth Rollins' command.So, WWE must utilise Breakker when he already has a significant buzz from the fans. It helps him grow as a star and opens the path for him to become a future WrestleMania main eventer.Additionally, suppose Seth Rollins and Breakker engaged in a feud before the end of 2025. In that case, the Triple H creative regime can book Bron in a separate storyline at the Royal Rumble 2026 and next year's WrestleMania.