Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Title from Jey Uso & drop it to 40-year-old star? Potential explored 

Ever since forming a new alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins has been on a mission. The Visionary made a bold declaration this week on RAW that he intends to lead WWE into the new future. To add weight to his claims, he could look to capture the top prize of Monday Night RAW: the World Heavyweight Championship.

It looks like a matter of time before Seth Rollins confronts Jey Uso and challenges him for the coveted title. There is a good possibility that he will beat Jey and capture the World Heavyweight Championship—the title that could truly make him invincible and add credibility to his faction. Even if that happens, Rollins' reign may not last long, as he may eventually lose it to Sami Zayn.

This week on RAW, The Visionary gave the 40-year-old two choices: either join his faction or agree to move to SmackDown. He even offered Zayn a future Undisputed WWE Championship shot if the latter went to the blue brand. However, the Canadian star refused to take any offer and made it clear that he would win the world title on his own one day.

As a result, Sami Zayn suffered a merciless attack from Seth Rollins and Co. There is a possibility that the 40-year-old will return for revenge. And if Rollins holds the World Heavyweight Title by then, Zayn may challenge him for the gold. What better way to win his maiden WWE World Title than by defeating the former Shield member?

It will be poetic for Sami Zayn if such a scenario unfolds in WWE. However, the abovementioned angle is entirely speculative.

Seth Rollins to add a new member to his faction on WWE RAW?

Monday Night RAW's landscape has taken a dramatic shift in recent times with the emergence of a new faction. While Paul Heyman is the mastermind, Seth Rollins is the leader, and Bron Breakker is the powerhouse. Well, fans could see the addition of a new member to the group.

WWE has been subtly portraying this alliance as The Evolution 2.0, with Rollins being seen as modern-day Triple H, Breakker as Batista, and Heyman as Ric Flair. However, the stable is without a young blood like Randy Orton, who was a rookie in the iconic faction back then.

There is a good possibility that the company will bring a youngster into The Visionary's stable. Austin Theory and Ethan Page are currently the rumored names to join Seth and Co. Well, the arrival of another member could add a new chapter to the group, truly marking the start of a new era.

It will be fascinating to see if WWE makes that move in the coming weeks or delays it for now. Things have certainly started to get interesting on RAW in the post-WrestleMania 41 season, with Seth Rollins being the highlight.

