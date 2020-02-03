Sheamus discusses how Edge helped him earlier in his career [Exclusive]

Sheamus opened up about Edge

Recently, ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate their monumental television deal, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus - one of whom was Sheamus!

The Celtic Warrior told me how close he was to retirement following a concussion sustained shortly after WrestleMania, all about his ambition to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship as it's the one prize that has thus far evaded him, as well as fantasy booking a dream football-crossover match, and opening up on whether UFC star and fellow Irishman Conor McGregor will end up in WWE.

One person I had to ask Sheamus about though was Edge. With The Celtic Warrior revealing how close he was to retiring from in-ring action, he spoke about the influence of Edge on his early career. The Fella opened up about how Edge was close to retiring when he turned up to WWE, but that The Rated-R Superstar gave him a lot of advice.

When I came in here, Edge was kind of like, I think Edge was near the end. Without him knowing, when I came in, in 2010, 2009, he was great to me, man. He gave me a lot of great advice and stuff.

Now, of course, both Edge and Sheamus are back in WWE, looking in incredible shape.

You can watch a snippet from the interview below, where Sheamus speaks to be about Edge, as well as revealing his thoughts on his Royal Rumble opponent Shorty G.

