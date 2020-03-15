Sheamus: "I have no doubt that Drew McIntyre will walk away WWE Champion" (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus go way back!

Back in January, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheamus, who told me that Drew McIntyre was WWE's one to watch this year, and that the Scottish Superstar would have a major 2020. Well, what a prediction that was!

"I might be biased here but obviously Drew McIntyre’s been doing great on RAW now. I really like him. He’s a big lad, he’s a strong lad. I started in the business with him. He started before me but I got in there with him about 2005 I think it was and we’ve been best mates since then."

Just this week, both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre visited the United Kingdom to meet some media outlets ahead of WrestleMania, of which Sportskeeda Wrestling was one of them!

Sadly, the travel restrictions put in place meant my chat with Drew McIntyre was canceled as the pair were flown home early, but I did have the pleasure of chatting with Sheamus!

As well as telling me McIntyre did Erick Rowan a favour by crushing his cage, The Celtic Warrior would also double down on his praise of McIntyre.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Drew will walk away WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It has to happen. It has to happen. It just has to happen. It has to! Brock's won it so many times, I don't think Brock's going anywhere, but when you saw Drew staring down at Brock Lesnar, that was pretty awesome, fella. That was really really cool. Drew looking down at him. For the first time ever, Brock looks vulnerable."

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK. Watch WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Box Office WWE on Sunday 5th April. For more info visit www.bt.com/btsportboxoffice