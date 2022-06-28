4 Signs Sheamus might win the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank contract

Sheamus qualified for the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 ladder match following his and Drew McIntyre's win against The Usos in a tag team match on last week's SmackDown. The former friends will be up against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Omos, Riddle, and another unannounced superstar in the high-stakes match on Saturday.

While the competition is stiff, The Celtic Warrior is no stranger to winning the coveted briefcase. He triumphed in the 2015 edition of Men's Money in the Bank match and went on to cash in the contract successfully against Roman Reigns later in the year.

On that note, here are four signs why The Brawling Brutes leader might win the Money in the Bank briefcase again in 2022.

#1. The flexibility of Sheamus as a character

Time and time again, The Celtic Warrior has proven his ability to switch between personas to perfection.

Back in 2015, Sheamus returned from injury sporting a mohawk and beard. His personality shift in WWE indicated his transition to the dark side. He later attacked Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler, cementing his place as a top heel for the remainder of the year. However, in 2016, he became a fan favorite once again after winning the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Cesaro.

WWE is aware of his versatility with the characters and the crucial role he can play while feuding with other superstars. Roman Reigns needs some fresh adversaries, and a win for Sheamus at the Money in the Bank match can propel The Great White to the former's level.

On the other hand, if Brock Lesnar wins the title at SummerSlam, Sheamus can deliver a solid program against him with his heel stable to back him up.

#2. Replacing injured superstars

WWE can invest in a veteran like Sheamus at a time when other experienced names such as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are injured. It will help the company and push the former to regain his spot at the top of the card.

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE to challenge for the Undisputed Universal Championship has left fans divided. They are seemingly frustrated by the repetitive storyline and need a change in the championship picture. Hence, the 44-year-old is arguably a credible fresh contender to feud with top superstars on the roster.

The Celtic Warrior can cash in his Money in the Bank 2022 briefcase against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar after their massive rematch at SummerSlam. A Brogue Kick could be his weapon of choice against the champion, having previously done so against The Head of the Table. .

#3. Experience could be critical at Money in the Bank 2022

The Brogue Kick is one of the deadliest finishers

Experience will play an essential role for superstars going into the Money in the Bank ladder match. Sheamus is a former MITB briefcase holder and has a solid chance of coming out on top, similar to another former winner Seth Rollins.

During the 2015 Money in the Bank match, Reigns was about to secure the briefcase before being attacked by Bray Wyatt. Only Sheamus and Neville managed to get to their feet. The Celtic Warrior's craftiness came in handy as he dumped the AEW star to retrieve the contract. This shows the Irish star's opportunistic approach and ability to win high-stakes matches.

The star's battle-hardened arsenal ranging from grapples to submissions, could be another differentiator for him at Saturday's event. It will be interesting to see if he can put them to use against several top opponents in the contest.

#4. Transition to a permanent main-eventer in WWE

The Celtic Warrior is a former World Champion

People seem to have forgotten that Sheamus won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series 2015. The Money in the Bank cash-in was successful, thanks to a Brogue Kick on a charging Roman Reigns.

However, on an episode of RAW, Reigns defeated him for the title. His 22-day reign as champion was the shortest in his entire career. Since then, The Celtic Conqueror has been out of the WWE Championship picture. He is currently embroiled in some underwhelming feuds and has seemingly been knocked down from a main-eventer to a mid-card wrestler.

Sheamus has shown a lot of improvement since his last world title reign. He has won the WWE United States and Tag Team Championship multiple times. A superstar of his caliber should stay at the top. A win in the Money in the Bank ladder match and a subsequent title victory will provide him with this exact opportunity.

