Should Seth Rollins have to relinquish his title on WWE RAW? Comparing the rules if it was applicable to Roman Reigns

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW featured a main event pitting Seth Rollins against Jinder Mahal. The World Heavyweight Championship was on the line, and The Visionary managed to walk away with the belt still in his grasp despite Indus Sher's interference.

Unfortunately, Rollins was reportedly injured during the exciting match. According to reports, The Visionary tore his MCL in the bout. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion suffering an injury is obviously bad news and has many speculating about what may happen to the title moving forward. This is especially true now that he's set to address the RAW audience on Monday.

Some fans online are debating if he should be stripped of the title based on the information we know so far. While WWE could make that move, an argument could be made that they don't need to, and Roman Reigns' time as champion is a great example of why the decision isn't necessary.

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for years now. Despite that, he works a part-time schedule. He last defended his title at Crown Jewel, meaning he hasn't put his belt on the line in several months. Seth could do something similar in this instance.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Rollins could be back in action within four to six weeks. In theory, he could even be on television before that. Given how much time Roman often misses, there's no reason why Seth needs to give up the title unless the injury is more severe than people realize.

WWE RAW will also feature a massive face-to-face confrontation and big-time matches

In addition to Seth Rollins addressing the WWE Universe, the fans have another epic segment to look forward to. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are set to go face-to-face for the first time since either man returned to the company.

Both Cody and Rhodes intend to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. They both have their own stories to finish. Despite having respect for each other, they're standing in each other's way.

Beyond that segment, several big-time matches have been announced for the red brand. Chad Gable is set to battle Ivar after the powerful star brutally attacked Akira Tozawa. Ivy Nile will also step up to Valhalla for the latter's assault on Maxxine Dupri.

Perhaps the most notable bout announced for next week is Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest. That bout, along with The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio, should create a lot of buzz both in the arena and on social media.

