Should WWE Superstar Seth Rollins kick his crazy character to the curb?

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has lived many lives in his time with the promotion. From starting as a member of The Shield up until today, he's always been adept at shedding his skin and emerging as a seemingly brand new character.

To the members of the WWE Universe, Rollins is one of the performers who has bridged the gap between the Ruthless Aggression Era and into more modern times. His arrival on the main roster coincided with the same time the company claimed it wanted to present a more athletic-based, realistic competition. Seth Rollins fits that mold perfectly.

Over the years, he would tweak his image whenever necessary, always with profound efficiency. For example, his incredible heel turn against his fellow Shield members Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose is the stuff of legend and is still talked about to this day.

Rollins has always been a valuable asset to Vince McMahon and his creative team. Having an athlete of his caliber also being a versatile character was a huge blessing for the company. Without a doubt, they have certainly used the talented Mr. Rollins to his fullest potential.

Rollins is a four-time world champion, having captured both the WWE Championship and the Universal title two times apiece

The 36-year-old star is surely bound for the WWE Hall of Fame someday, as his accolades will only continue to mount. There's no denying that he's one of the finest performers of his generation.

However, something happened on the way to that red carpet, as his gimmick has now gone completely off-kilter. Rollins has changed greatly, taking on many of the characteristics of Heath Ledger's acclaimed performance as The Joker in the motion picture The Dark Knight.

So he's not just a great wrestler anymore; he's both dangerous and crazy, as well.

Now officially known on the WWE roster as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, the Superstar has been wearing ridiculous outfits and cackling like a madman. His promos are often weird journeys that tell an overly-complicated story. Overall, he's just NOT the same guy he was before.

While it was seen as a comedic novelty for a while, this new persona is starting to wear thin on a large portion of the WWE Universe. Some just think the whole thing is childish, ridiculous and beneath a performer of Rollins' ability.

Fans have expressed this repeatedly on social media, especially as the weeks go by and his behavior becomes more inane. He's being viewed more as a sideshow, and it's costing the support of even some of his most loyal fans.

Perhaps it's time for Seth Rollins to move away from his current role as The Visionary and move back towards one of his older gimmicks. He may need to drop this crazy, comical character sooner rather than later. Or otherwise? The joke might end up being on him.

