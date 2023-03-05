Significant singles push rumored, joining popular faction - 5 possible directions for Chad Gable heading into WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

Is Chad Gable in for a major push on WWE programming? There have been rumors and reports speculating that the former Olympian could be in line for a singles push on World Wrestling Entertainment programming sooner rather than later.

The report comes off the heels of fan support growing online for the talented superstar. Many in the WWE Universe opted to give Chad his flowers recently, with some even suggesting he could win the King of the Ring Tournament later this year.

While it remains to be seen how accurate these reports are, especially in the ever-changing landscape of professional wrestling, the news may clue fans in on Gable's future heading into WrestleMania. Despite not currently being announced for the show, the Olympian may end up with a big role and story leading up to the show.

What might Chad do in the weeks leading up to The Show Of Shows? Could he potentially find himself in a title rivalry? Could he and Otis properly turn babyface? Could a new RAW stable break up his team?

Below are five possible directions for Chad Gable heading into WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

#5. He and Otis could become a top babyface tag team

Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy is one of the top teams on the red brand. The duo is even former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, having feuded with RK-Bro and The Street Profits over the coveted titles in the past.

While the two were often despised, it seems as if that's beginning to change. Fans can sense the real-life chemistry between the two best friends. Factoring in Otis' charisma and likability with Chad Gable's incredible skill level, many in the WWE Universe are opening their eyes to the duo.

With fan support growing, the popular duo could properly turn babyface in the coming weeks. They could feud and soundly defeat the Maximum Male Models, which could then put them in line to challenge The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

#4. Alpha Academy may join the Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models are WWE RAW's newest stable. The group consists of Mansoor and Mace, with Maxxine Dupri as their manager. The trio were originally on Friday Night SmackDown with LA Knight, who was then going by the name Max Dupri.

It isn't yet clear why the stable was moved from Friday Nights to Monday Nights, but it could be for several reasons. RAW has an extended run time and thus offers more opportunities for stars. Plus, SmackDown is already loaded with stables with The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, Legado Del Fantasma, and The Bloodline as part of the brand.

Regardless, Maxxine has had her eyes on Otis since coming to Monday Night RAW. The powerhouse has, in turn, had his eyes back on her. This could potentially lead to Alpha Academy joining the Maximum Male Models, making the stable a serious threat to anybody on the red brand.

#3. Chad Gable could move to WWE SmackDown

Chad Gable on SmackDown

While RAW being a three-hour show means there's more opportunity for up-and-coming stars, many believe that WWE SmackDown is still the place to be. Of all the pro wrestling shows out there, the blue brand is the most desirable.

Despite RAW existing for longer, SmackDown has become the A-show of both World Wrestling Entertainment and Pro Wrestling as a whole. It has the most viewers every week, often dwarfing every other program out there. SmackDown also has the hottest stories.

If Chad Gable is in for a big push, he may be moved to the blue brand. This would provide him with the most eyeballs possible for his ascent within the promotion while also potentially offering him new matches, feuds, and stories, all of which could be essential when attempting to establish him as a top guy.

#2. Gable may feud with Otis and Maximum Male Models

While there's a chance that Otis and Chad Gable will both join the Maximum Male Models, there does appear to be a disconnect of some kind. Since arriving on the scene, Maxxine has shown plenty of interest in Otis, but perhaps not the same towards Gable.

Chad Gable believes he's handsome with model-worthy looks, but Maxxine and the other Maximum Male Models seemingly disagree. Their focus is solely on Otis, which could drive a wedge between the members of Alpha Academy.

There's a chance that Otis will join the Maximum Male Models full-time, abandoning his best friend and tag team partner. From there, Gable may feud with his number one guy, Mace, and Mansoor heading into WrestleMania season. Could former partners clash at The Show Of Shows? Only time will tell, but stranger things have happened.

#1. He could challenge for a mid-card championship

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

WWE has two mid-card championships. RAW has the United States Championship, a title currently held by Austin Theory. Meanwhile, SmackDown has the Intercontinental Title. Gunther currently holds the coveted belt and has for quite some time.

Both titles are more prestigious and important now than they've been in years, potentially even decades. Since Triple H took over WWE's creative direction, it was clear he wanted to add importance to both belts, and he's successfully done so. Due to their importance, either title could significantly elevate Chad Gable.

Master Gable's big push could come in the form of challenging for and even winning one of the two belts. He could dethrone either Theory or Gunther heading into WrestleMania, or even do so at The Show Of Shows. Regardless, Chad with a singles title is overdue and should happen sooner rather than later.

