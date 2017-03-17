SK Exclusive: John Cena to propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania

Would Cena finally pop the question at the WWE's biggest show?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy News 17 Mar 2017, 18:54 IST

John Cena and real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella are set for a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 33.

What’s the story?

John Cena and Nikki Bella are set for a mixed tag-team match against the Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, but the night could get even bigger for the real-life couple.

According to a source within the WWE, Cena is “pondering proposing to Nikki after the match,” which would be somewhat reminiscent of Macho Man Randy Savage proposing to Miss Elizabeth in the ring in 1991.

In case you didn’t know...

Cena and Bella’s relationship has been a central component of the feud between the couple and Miz and Maryse, who are married in real life. Miz has gone as far as to call the relationship between the 16-time World Champion and former Divas champion another part of Cena’s fake persona.

“When you have true love, you don’t make her sign a contract to be your girlfriend,” Miz said in a promo on the March 7th edition of SmackDown. That was, of course, a reference to an episode of the Total Divas television show that revealed Cena had Bella sign a 75-page agreement before she moved in with him.

The heart of the matter

Cena proposing to Nikki in the ring at WrestleMania would make this a much bigger match for the couple, even if it wouldn’t save the angle necessarily for the fans. It has seemed somewhat odd that both Miz and Cena, who have been red-hot in the recent past, are caught up in such a frivolous feud.

That changes, to a degree, if the end result is that Cena and Bella become engaged.

What’s next?

This feud has been featured prominently on the blue brand’s programming in recent weeks, and it would be expected to continue to be that way.

Sportskeeda’s take

Honestly, this could be a really cool moment, as it has admittedly been neat to see these two Superstars openly happy about their relationship on WWE television. Especially if Nikki has no idea the proposal is coming, it couldn’t get much more special for a wrestler to potentially win a WrestleMania match and then have your significant other pop the big question.

From a more sceptical standpoint, it could also be that Nikki is already aware of these plans and that the whole thing is just part of the Bella family television drama. We’ll have to wait and see.

