SK WWE Power Rankings: 12 October 2019

Israel Lutete FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 118 // 12 Oct 2019, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will top Sportskeeda's WWE Power Rankings?

This week's episode of SmackDown mainly revolved around the first part of the 2019 WWE Draft, with the second one scheduled to take place on Monday Night Raw. A lot of interesting things went down in WWE this week.

Two new matches were confirmed for Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar was confronted by his old rival, a new champion was crowned and we witnessed several interesting matches on the blue brand.

The latest episode of SmackDown wasn't as good as last week's, but a lot of noteworthy things took place on the show, which reflected on the Power Rankings as well. Which Superstar managed to make it to the top of the rankings? Let's take a look at the first WWE Power Rankings of 2019 to find out.

#10 Shorty Gable

Shorty Gable? Really?

Chad Gable has had a couple of solid matches with King Corbin in recent weeks. The two Superstars battled it out in the King of the Ring finals, with Corbin ultimately getting the win. Gable was mocked by the King of the Ring for being short, leading to him being cleped 'Shorty' Gable. Gable is a former Olympian, and he's one of the best technical wrestlers in the company right now.

WWE officially referring to him as 'Shorty' Gable isn't doing anything for him or anyone, and it's uncalled for. Gable does hold one or two victories over Corbin, but on SmackDown last night, it all came crashing down when he suffered an End of Days at the hands of Corbin. Regardless of this loss, Gable still put on another interesting match, which gives him a place on our list.

If he continues to do what he does best in the ring and gets someone to feud with and keeps fans on their feet, perhaps he'll be ranked higher next time.

1 / 6 NEXT