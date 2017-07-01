SKFabe: Top WWE News of the Week - 1st July, 2017

A roundup of the news that set the world of sports entertainment on fire.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jul 2017, 12:04 IST

Things heated up in this episode of Raw

Thankfully for us that cover professional wrestling round the clock, it was not a pay-per-view week, a rarity in these times. However, it certainly was an eventful week, with many happenings that shaped, moulded and transformed the wrestling world.

While we always encourage you to keep checking the Sportskeeda Wrestling page, to be up to date with recent updates from sports entertainment, here is an alternative. These are some highlights of the events that transpired through the week.

As is tradition, let's begin with the viewership numbers for Raw and SmackDown Live.

#1 One brand rises, another collapses again

It took a Money in the Bank ladder match to get SmackDown going once more!

Not even Brock Lesnar can save the product, it seems. On the heels of what was a good show last week, the red brand put on a fairly solid show this week too. Unfortunately, much of the WWE Universe did not agree with our qualitative assessment of the episode as Raw’s viewership dipped by 4% when compared to last week.

Essentially, 2.976 million viewers tuned in, as compared to the 3 million plus viewers during last week’s episode.

However, SmackDown Live’s viewership saw a slight increase with the Women’s MITB match in the main event spot. The number rose slightly to 2.603 million viewers this week when compared to the 2.597 million viewers that had tuned into the blue brand last week. Next week’s episode should see an even further rise, and we’ll tell you why on the very next page.