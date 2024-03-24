Slammy Awards 2024: 3 male stars who deserved to be nominated by WWE for male superstar of the year

Earlier this week, WWE announced that the Slammy Awards is be set to make its return on Sunday, April 7th, with Big E and Cathy Kelley revealing the awards as voted by the fans.

The WWE has compiled a list of Slammy Awards that look to celebrate the work put in by the performers dating back from early 2023 to now.

One of the biggest categories for the 2024 Slammy Awards is Male Superstar of The Year, with stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Gunther and Logan Paul making up the 5 stars nominated for the award.

While those 5 performers are more than deserving of being nominated, here we will take a look at 3 male WWE Superstars who should also be an integral part of the upcoming Slammy Awards.

#3 - The Right Hand Man stands on his own two feet

2023 got off to a great start for Jey Uso as he and his brother Jimmy made history as they competed in the first tag team match to main event WrestleMania since the first edition of the show in 1985.

Following his match at 'Mania, fans finally saw Jey Uso break away from his cousin Roman Reigns' control as he turned on The Tribal Chief. This led to Jey going on to be the first person in 1294 days to pin Roman Reigns clean as he and his brother defeated The Head Of The Table and Solo Sikoa at Money In The Bank.

Jey would follow up that win with a huge opportunity as he went on to challenge Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While he did not win, Jey proved that he could more than stand on his own as a top singles star.

After leaving The Bloodline, Uso then looked to escape his family drama on WWE SmackDown as he moved to Monday Night RAW. The move to the red brand has seen him forge a strong connection with the WWE Universe that very few stars have been able to achieve.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Jey was asked how he found it being a singles star after being in a tag team for his entire WWE career.

"Pretty scary, cool, fun - all of the above," Uso said. "I didn't know how the people would embrace... Are they gonna like me, Uce? Man, they might not like me. But lately, Uce, I feel like they finally got behind your boy, and I can feel that energy every single Monday."

Given the many big matches that Jey has been a part of as of late, he is certainly deserving of being nominated for Male Star of The Year at the Slammy Awards.

#2 - Dom Dom deserves a win at the Slammy Awards

While Roman Reigns has been positioned as the top heel in WWE for quite some time now, no heel on the current roster is more deserving of being recognised for his work at the Slammy Awards than Dominik Mysterio.

The son of Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has more than stepped out of his father's iconic shadow over the past year, showing that he can forge his own persona and gimmick far different from his dad's.

2023 also saw Dominik participate in one of the most intense rivalries as he and his dad went one-on-one at WrestleMania 39.

One person who is certainly a big fan of Dom is the WWE Hall of Famer DDP, who recently praised Mysterio while speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

"If I was booking, I would put Dominik over every time he went to the ring. Just because the heat is so amazing, the heat he's got. You talk about a kid who's been thrown in the middle of the fire, and I think he's done an unbelievable job."

Dominik also proved to be a big workhorse for WWE as he made history last year, becoming the first person to main event RAW, NXT and SmackDown all in the same week.

Gold was also something all too familiar with Mysterio last year as he would go on to capture the NXT North American Championship on more than one occasion.

#1 - A Scottish warrior dominates the Slammy Awards

One performer who is more than deserving of having a spot as Male Star of The Year at the Slammy Awards is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish star has shown in both 2023 and 2024 that he can thrive as a main event baby face and as well as a heel.

Drew has gone from Gunther at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Title to attacking fan favorites like Jey Uso and CM Punk on the red brand.

While Drew has seemingly turned heel in recent months, the former WWE Champion sees things differently as he explained on his TikTok profile.

"The best heel turns are the justified ones. Who's a heel? Who's a bad guy? Are we not watching the show and not keeping up with things? Do I have to spell things out even more simply? If you're a fan of me, like I said on RAW, you get it. You understand. If you don't, and if you've turned your back on me, if you feel a certain way about me, you weren't a fan in the first place, or you just haven't been watching closely or half-closely because it feels pretty obvious to me."

As a heel on WWE RAW, McIntyre is arguably delivering the best character work of his career. Drew will certainly hope his hard work pays off at WrestleMania 40 Night Two next month when he challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, which coincidentally falls on the same day as the Slammy Awards.

