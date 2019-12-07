SmackDown: 4 things WWE got right on this week’s episode (Dec 6, 2019)

SmackDown may have hit gold with this rivalry!

This week’s SmackDown episode steamrolled to build towards WWE’s next pay-per-view, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 ( WWE TLC 2019).

Last week, SmackDown teased a match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. However, after The Fiend attacked Bryan later in the night, the match was never officially announced.

Instead, the brand gave us another interesting twist to that rivalry this week which we will watch unfold at TLC 2019.

Apart from that, former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss returned to the ring, while a huge Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match set up the challengers to The New Day’s belts.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things that the company got right on SmackDown this week.

#4 Alexa Bliss’ return to the ring

Alexa Bliss’ return to television last week was met with a huge pop from the SmackDown crowd and the WWE Universe made it clear that they were missing the Superstar.

This week on the Blue brand, Bliss made her return to in-ring competition after some time away. This helped in laying rest to all rumors that Bliss was badly injured and may never compete again.

Bliss took on Mandy Rose in a match where she clearly played a babyface character this week. The Goddess had Nikki cross to support her outside the ring, and Cross took out Sonya Deville to ensure that the heels wouldn’t steal a victory.

The Goddess delivered the Twisted Bliss to God’s Greatest Creation for the victory, and it was the right call to make to announce Bliss’ return.

While it’s heartbreaking to watch Rose fall from SmackDown Women’s Championship contention to repeated losses, Bliss is the Superstar SmackDown needs to focus on for now.

With Bayley playing a heel at the top partnered with Sasha Banks, the brand must create an engaging storyline where Bliss and Cross can work together to take away Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

