From Jey Uso's passionate promo before Clash of Champions to a major advancement in Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's equation, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

SmackDown would have been a fine show this week if it wasn't for the last two segments from last night's episode. Those excellent segments singlehandedly elevated the show to a must-see category.

It's bizarre to think how SmackDown features some of the best storytelling we have seen from WWE in years, and the RETRIBUTION storyline is the exact opposite of that on RAW at the same time.

Which show was better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (September 25, 2020).

#5: Otis and Tucker attacked The Dirt Sheet duo after The Miz took some personal shots towards Otis

.@otiswwe humiliated @mikethemiz last week on #SmackDown, but Miz got the last laugh by serving Mr. Money in the Bank with a lawsuit. 📄 pic.twitter.com/HsKcCn8wu6 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2020

Advertisement

Last week, The Miz kickstarted a feud over the MITB briefcase by serving Otis with a lawsuit after Mr MITB humiliated The A-Lister on WWE SmackDown.

Otis isn't exactly a person who can tackle down all the legal details of a lawsuit, and he lost his cool when The Miz and John Morrison arrived backstage to poke fun at Otis.

The Miz took some shots at Mr MITB's mother as well as Mandy Rose, which riled up Otis. However, Tucker looked busy going through a legal document, and he revealed that it was only Miz's name on the lawsuit.

Otis laid out John Morrison as a result. It appears as if Morrison himself wasn't aware of only The Miz's name being involved on the lawsuit, which further adds to The A-Lister's selfish tendencies in WWE.

It's very likely at this point that Otis and The Miz may settle the ownership of the MITB briefcase inside the ring.