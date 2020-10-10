From The Fiend's first-ever main roster bout against Kevin Owens to Sheamus and Big E's brutal opening match, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Draft-centric episodes are always engaging, and last night's SmackDown was no exception. For the most part, the Blue brand showcased yet another good episode in terms of quality, and the show also built towards Hell in a Cell at the same time.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (October 9, 2020).

#5: Seth Rollins got drafted to WWE SmackDown while AJ Styles was picked by RAW

In the first round of this year's WWE Draft, Seth Rollins was picked by the Blue brand. It looks like The Monday Night Messiah will now become SmackDown's savior on FOX.

Full Round 1 WWE Draft results from last night's episode can be read here.

Rollins did say that his feud with The Mysterio Family may have come to an end, but to everyone's surprise, Dominik and Rey Mysterio were drafted to the Blue brand in Round 3 as well. The Mysterio Family and Seth Rollins' feud probably won't end anytime soon.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles was drafted back to RAW in Round 2. The Phenomenal One's involvement in the Intercontinental Championship scenario had recently come to an end, and his real-life bitterness towards Paul Heyman might have prompted Styles to go back to Monday Night RAW.

In the context of the show, AJ Styles was disappointed that he wasn't chosen as a number one pick for either brand last night, but The Phenomenal One's experience will certainly benefit the overall landscape of WWE RAW moving forwards.