SmackDown: All you need to know about the 5 women claiming their right to MITB match

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for July 1, 2023, and the current Raw Women's Champion Asuka is becoming aware of the SmackDown Superstars who desperately want to get their hands on her title.

During the SmackDown episode on June 2, 2023, Asuka was a special guest on The Grayson Waller Show when she was interrupted by IYO SKY. This triggered a chain of interruptions until a brawl erupted between the multiple Superstars claiming their right for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The first match of qualifiers for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on SmackDown was between Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans, which Vega won. WWE has two more qualifier rounds scheduled for SmackDown Superstars.

Here’s what you need about the five superstars eyeing the briefcase:

#5. IYO SKY

IYO SKY made her WWE debut in 2018 under the name Io Shirai on WWE NXT. She was a part of the second Mae Young Classic but lost to Toni Storm in the finals. She worked with NXT and secured several victories before she was called up.

SKY was called up to the main roster from WWE NXT during WWE Draft 2022 and made her main roster debut at SummerSlam 2022 alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai against Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. Her name was changed from Io Shirai to IYO SKY that night itself.

IYO SKY is currently working as a part of the faction Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai. Her latest match was alongside Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championship. Prior to that, she went up against former Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a losing effort at Backlash 2023.

SKY has secured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Dakota Kai twice, the NXT Women’s Championship once, NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Zoey Stark once, and the Women Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Kay Lee Ray once.

#4. Bayley

Bayley signed with WWE in 2012, but she made her WWE NXT debut in 2013 as a masked Luchadora. She worked in NXT from 2013 to 2016, during which she made several accomplishments, such as the first-ever women’s 30-minute Iron Man Match against Sasha Banks.

The Megastar made her main roster debut in 2016 at WWE Battleground, where she emerged as Sasha Bank’s mystery partner. During her run as a babyface, she and Banks became the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions. She moved to SmackDown in 2019 and turned heel, which helped in giving her character a boost on the main roster.

As a heel, she added to her accomplishments by winning the first-ever women’s championship match in Saudi Arabia at Super Showdown.

In 2021, Bayley was sidelined for almost nine months due to an ACL injury. She returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as a part of Damage CTRL.

So far in her WWE career, Bayley has secured WWE NXT, Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship, and Women’s Tag Team Championship (alongside Sasha Banks) twice. Furthermore, she holds the titles of First Women’s WWE Triple Crown Champion and First Women’s Grand Slam Champion.

#3. Shotzi

Shotzi made her WWE debut in 2019. She didn't have a significant singles run in NXT but teamed up with Ember Moon and secured the NXT Tag Team Women’s Championship for 55 days.

She was called up to the main roster in 2021, where she was drafted to SmackDown. Upon her debut, Shotzi began a feud with former WWE superstar Sasha Banks.

Her latest match on WWE RAW was a losing effort against Bayley & IYO SKY, Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey, and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match for the vacant title. She had teamed up with one-half of the former Women’sTag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez, who had to relinquish the titles following Liv Morgan’s injury.

So far, Shotzi has only secured the WWE NXT Women’sTag Team Championship once.

#2 Michin

Michin, formerly known as Mia Yim, made appearances in WWE in 2014 and 2015 as Adam Rose’s buds. She made her first proper impression on the WWE Universe in 2017 at the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She returned to WWE once again to be a part of the second Mae Young Classic in 2018. Her performances at these events led to her landing a contract with the promotion.

Mia was called up to the main roster in 2021 when she was drafted to WWE RAW, however, she was absent for quite a while from WWE TV following that. Michin returned to WWE on November 7th, 2022, on SmackDown, where she aligned with The O.C., helping them against The Judgment Day, especially Rhea Ripley.

Currently, she’s working with The O.C. following AJ Style’s return. Her last match was against IYO SKY and Piper Niven in a losing effort on April 10, 2023, on Monday Night Raw in a #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match.

#1. Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: Former #WWERaw Women’s Champion @BiancaBelairWWE says she’s ready for @WWEAsuka more than anyone else and she’ll stop at nothing to get her title back. EXCLUSIVE: Former #WWERaw Women’s Champion @BiancaBelairWWE says she’s ready for @WWEAsuka more than anyone else and she’ll stop at nothing to get her title back. #SmackDown https://t.co/DqNuxpb7qQ

Bianca Belair is one of the most dominant superstars in the women’s division. She is not scheduled for a qualifier match for Money in the Bank yet, but she could possibly take on Raw Women's Champion Asuka in a singles match at Money in the Bank.

She made her WWE NXT debut in 2016 and even participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Even though she lost in the second round, her run in WWE NXT as a whole was mostly dominant, with a fair share of losses, especially for the title matches.

The former Raw Women’s Champion made her main roster debut in 2020 after entering Royal Rumble 2020 at number 2. She lost at Royal Rumble 2020 but won Royal Rumble 2021, earning a WrestleMania opportunity.

The EST of WWE went up against them-SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 37 and secured the victory, marking her first title run as a part of the main roster.

Since then, she’s had her ups and downs, where she’s lost the Women’s Titles and regained them as well. Her most recent title run was as the Raw Women’s Champion, which she lost to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023.

During her main roster run, she has been the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion once.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes