SmackDown Flops and Hits: Kevin Owens mercilessly destroys Roman Reigns, WWE teases heartbreaking betrayal on the show 

WWE had a solid episode of SmackDown lined up for fans this week. Tonight's show saw several top superstars declare themselves participants in the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble match.

Additionally, the Tag Team Tournament to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships kicked off on a high note. Bray Wyatt brought back the Firefly Fun House ahead of his match at Royal Rumble.

However, the complicated relationship between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns and the Tribal Chief's contract signing with Kevin Owens gave us essential talking points.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from this week's WWE SmackDown.

#1. Hit on WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens

This week's episode was set to feature a contract signing between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns ahead of their title match at Royal Rumble 2023. As has always been the case with contract signings in WWE, things did not go smoothly. But it was great to see KO come to a different brand and steal the show.

The episode's main event saw The Tribal Chief head to the ring with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Owens snuck in from behind and quickly removed Sikoa from the ring.

He hit Reigns with Stunner before launching a brutal attack on The Usos and Sikoa. Owens moved back to the ring and hit Reigns with a Pop-up Powerbomb, putting the Tribal Chief through the table.

At this point, Sami Zayn rushed to The Bloodline's defense, but the damage was already done. Kevin Owens signed the contract and left the ring to stand amidst the fans as The Bloodline stared on helplessly.

Roman Reigns looked arrogant ahead of the contract signing, but it would be fair to say that the Tribal Chief received a message he was dreading.

#2. Flop on WWE SmackDown: Sonya Deville

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship but failed to dethrone The Queen. Deville then desperately sought a rematch, and today, she made her way to Charlotte inside the ring.

The champion demanded valid reasons to consider Deville a challenger, and the latter surprisingly failed to deliver a single legitimate cause. Adam Pearce walked out to help escalate the segment, but Deville hit Charlotte with a cheap shot before promptly escaping the ring.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville appears to be a decent booking decision. The problem, however, is in the championship feud, which has no credibility. This would not have been a problem if both superstars were involved in a one-off encounter. But an extended title feud desperately needs better reasons to back a storyline on SmackDown.

Deville is a good heel, but the creative team needs to invest more in her championship pursuit.

#3. Hit on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's relationship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has given us one of the best storylines recently. This week, Reigns initially appeared cold towards Zayn. The Tribal Chief was not happy with The Honorary Uce's reaction last week when The Usos attacked Kevin Owens during their match on SmackDown.

Zayn demanded to be made aware of Reigns' plans which did not sit well with the Tribal Chief. When asked to share the game plan, the latter found it insulting and asked Zayn to get out. At this point, Paul Heyman stepped in and advised Reigns to continue maintaining a good relationship with Sami.

Roman Reigns eventually made up with Sami Zayn and even handed him a few tasks before the contract signing. Interestingly, this delayed Zayn's arrival on the scene when Kevin Owens was manhandling The Bloodline. KO even threw the contract at Zayn, but the two didn't square off.

The last segment briefly showed every member of the Bloodline standing in one corner while Zayn was in the other, foreshadowing a heartbreaking betrayal. This is undoubtedly the best narrative in WWE today, and it will be exciting to see how Reigns will respond to Zayn's lack of action on tonight's show.

#4. Hit on WWE SmackDown: The Banger Bros.

Wrestling Refacts Hd @Wrestling_R_HD Sheamus and Drew Mcintyre vs Viking Raiders - WWE #SmackDowns Highlights 2023 - WWE 20 January 2023 Sheamus and Drew Mcintyre vs Viking Raiders - WWE #SmackDowns Highlights 2023 - WWE 20 January 2023 https://t.co/xlFU0modC6

The night's best match saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus take on the Viking Raiders to kickstart the Tag Team tournament on SmackDown. The two teams delivered an excellent in-ring battle in which they took turns dominating the match. The chemistry between real-life friends McIntrye and Sheamus accounted for an entertaining match.

The Viking Raiders have been booked strongly since returning on the blue brand. Although they lost the match, Erik and Ivar's performances during this match protected their credibility.

The show also featured three other tag team matches, but Viking Raiders vs. The Banger Bros. was miles ahead of every other bout on the blue brand.

McIntyre and Sheamus will now face Hit Row in the tournament's next stage, whereas Imperium will take on Legado Del Fantasma. Both matches will take place on SmackDown next week.

While each has a solid chance, today's performances proved that Sheamus and McIntyre are legitimate title contenders for The Usos.

#5. Honorable mention: Bray Wyatt brings back Firefly Fun House

Firefly Fun House, previously synonymous with Bray Wyatt's run as The Fiend, was back on WWE SmackDown this week. Bray used the show to address LA Knight after the latter picked up a win in a singles match. The two superstars are scheduled to lock horns in a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023 after feuding for weeks.

Bray brought back the old characters, but Uncle Howdy also made an appearance towards the end. Ultimately, Bray said that LA Knight broke the wall, and he will have to deal with what's coming for him.

It was an interesting turn of events as the return of Firefly Fun House could lay the groundwork for The Fiend's return.

