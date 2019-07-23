×
SmackDown Preview: Kofi Kingston's SummerSlam opponent revealed, 9-Time Champion to enter Title Match (June 23rd, 2019)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
789   //    23 Jul 2019, 20:11 IST

Will he make the announcement
Will he make the announcement

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Preview! We're nearly a night removed from the RAW Reunion episode and we must admit, it was better than what we had expected.

Also read: 5 reasons behind the unscripted ending to the RAW Reunion

However, that was RAW and for the first time in ages, we didn't have much of a presence of SmackDown superstars. Hopefully, this means that we won't be seeing many RAW stars tonight.

Last week, Kofi Kingston was defeated in a tag team match, with Randy Orton, a nemesis of old pinning him. Daniel Bryan was supposed to make a career-altering announcement, but that didn't really come to pass and he just walked away. Bayley chose Ember Moon as her SummerSlam opponent, while Kevin Owens continued to make the headlines on SmackDown Live.

Also read: 5 things WWE subtly told us at the RAW Reunion

Also, The IIconics were defeated by The Kabuki Warriors via count-out, which means that another opportunity at the tag team titles are inevitable. Here's what you need to look forward to on SmackDown tonight.

#5. Shawn Michaels to be a special guest commentator

HBK on SmackDown!
HBK on SmackDown!

After a long time, Shawn Michaels will be making his return to SmackDown Live. Of course, his role is one that will see him join the commentary booth. Last night, Shawn Michaels came out with Triple H just as Seth Rollins was fending off AJ Styles and The OC. He was also joined by the likes of Road Dogg, X-Pac, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, etc.

While it's not exactly known which match he's going to be around to do commentary for, it's probably assumed that it will be one where AJ Styles and the OC are involved.

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see what kind of perspective he brings to the table. Seeing Shawn Michaels is always nice!

