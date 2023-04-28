SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns ends The Bloodline after WWE Draft twist, Star to win for the first time in 66 weeks, Title changes hands

The upcoming SmackDown boasts of being one of the biggest in recent memory as night one of the Draft is expected to shake up the roster massively.

Triple H has promised to rock the WWE foundation to its core, and we expect nothing less from The Game. He has offered several highlight-reel moments since taking over the creative team.

The special Draft episode of the Blue brand will also have its fair share of in-ring action, including a much-anticipated WrestleMania 39 rematch. A popular star could also secure a win after a lengthy losing streak that might just be one of the many newsworthy moments from the packed edition of SmackDown.

On that note, let's take a look at the possibilities from this week's show:

#1. WWE Draft 2023: A big change for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline's demise, and more

The complete list of superstars eligible to be drafted on the first night is stacked, but all eyes will unsurprisingly be on Roman Reigns' crew. While it's becoming hard to track all the speculation surrounding The Bloodline, WWE will undoubtedly make a few big calls pertaining to the most dominant faction in the company.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are amongst the pool of talents who will be picked on SmackDown during the Draft, while The Usos have been listed for night two. Based on all the reports doing the rounds, Roman Reigns should ideally be the first pick on SmackDown. However, as explained here, he could be forced to move to RAW due to the rules.

The past few weeks have been about the apparent tensions between The Bloodline members, with Reigns particularly unhappy about The Usos' recent performances. There is every chance that Reigns and Solo Sikoa together could move on to a different brand than the Usos, leading to the long-awaited end of The Bloodline.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are scheduled for a massive tag team title match, and a defeat could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the stable's future, leading to Reigns completely losing trust in the twins and ousting them from the Bloodline.

The Draft won't just be about The Bloodline as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Edge, and many other top names could find themselves on a new brand following SmackDown. Add to that the prospect of seeing NXT stars and other unlisted superstars get drafted, making the upcoming SmackDown unmissable.

#2. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos could end in controversy, including the title changing hands

Any match involving The Bloodline is bound to be chaotic. Fans should expect one or more swerves during the undisputed tag team championship match between the two teams that headlined the first day of WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens picked up one of their most significant victories back then, but things haven't been all that rosy between the two best friends since their championship triumph. We're not even a month into their reign, and fans have already complained about it being stale, and a shocking title change can never be ruled out, considering WWE's unpredictable booking patterns.

Moreover, the recently-introduced World Heavyweight Championship might be one of many new titles that make its way to WWE TV as the promotion reportedly has plans on having two separate tag team championships moving forward.

WWE could plant the seeds for the arrival of the new tag team belts by having Zayn & KO vs. The Usos end controversially.

#3. A much-needed win for Zelina Vega on SmackDown before she challenges Rhea Ripley

The decision to award Zelina Vega a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship might have caught many off guard. Still, it could be an entertaining stopgap program before Rhea Ripley gets into a bigger feud.

While it's understandable that Vega hasn't been a full-time in-ring performer for WWE, it's astonishing that her last win came back in January 2022, nearly 460 days ago. A lengthy injury hiatus didn't help her cause, but Zelina finally looks to be gathering some babyface momentum as a member of the LWO.

The 32-year-old star is a heavy underdog going into a Backlash match against Rhea Ripley, but getting a win over Sonya Deville this week on SmackDown might help her look strong, which is an essential requirement for every championship contender in WWE.

In addition to the Draft and the matches announced, Triple H and co. should have a few surprises up their sleeve, and we'd love to see your predictions in the comments section below.

