WWE may have given in to massive Roman Reigns request ahead of the 2023 Draft

Roman Reigns is on top of the WWE world. The Big Uce has been so dominant that Triple H had to introduce a new world championship for the brand he isn't drafted to. As a result, he may heavily influence the company's biggest decisions on television.

One such move Reigns can enforce involves his cousins, The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are currently in the bad books of The Tribal Chief after they lost their Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. Paul Heyman has subtly hinted at Roman's growing impatience towards them.

Because of this, The Usos' Tag Team Title rematch against Owens and Zayn tonight has some added importance. If they fail to regain the belts, Roman Reigns could expel them from The Bloodline. Jimmy and Jey might even be drafted away from the group.

This potential shocker is supported by the fact that the twins are in the pool on Night Two of the WWE Draft, while Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be drafted on Night One. Nearly every other faction has been listed together, so it's likely The Tribal Chief called in for a special request to separate The Usos from him and Sikoa.

The WWE Draft has multiple factions listed as eligible TOGETHER.But…not The Bloodline.WWE has The Bloodline listed BUT separately w/only Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa eligible for night 1 & The Usos’s eligible for only night 2. The WWE Draft has multiple factions listed as eligible TOGETHER.But…not The Bloodline.WWE has The Bloodline listed BUT separately w/only Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa eligible for night 1 & The Usos’s eligible for only night 2.👀👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/LBOfPBmgG8

Following their potential defeat, Roman Reigns may very well demand that WWE draft Jimmy and Jey Uso away from the rest of The Bloodline. It would add another layer to the ever-growing tension within the group.

Roman Reigns banishing The Usos to WWE RAW has immense storyline potential

With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion likely to stay on SmackDown, The Usos could be "exiled" to RAW on their own. The dynamic between Reigns and Solo Sikoa will get more interesting as the latter's real-life brothers wouldn't be around to accompany him. Perhaps this further elevates The Enforcer's stock.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey can undergo a massive change of heart, possibly with the help of Sami Zayn. They'd become a babyface tag team in time for their next on-screen interaction with Roman Reigns.

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs People are rightfully raving about Roman's fantastic heel work, but don't sleep on the Usos hitting it out of the park with their earnest passionate babyface performances. People are rightfully raving about Roman's fantastic heel work, but don't sleep on the Usos hitting it out of the park with their earnest passionate babyface performances. https://t.co/qWMNdk7Aub

It could set Jey Uso up for his third attempt at dethroning The Tribal Chief in the future, with fans up to see WWE complete the trilogy. Whether that is The Bloodline's direction going forward or not, things could get very interesting.

Do you want The Usos to be drafted to the same or different brand as Roman Reigns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

