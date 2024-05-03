SmackDown and RAW must trade 47-year-old and another star for nine-time WWE champion

The 2024 Draft has almost concluded, but it appears that a trade is in the offing between SmackDown and RAW. There have been some interesting moves thus far, but three superstars should switch brands. The rosters are set to lock on Monday, but WrestleVotes reported that WWE expects to trade multiple stars between brands until then.

The Pride remained on the blue brand during the draft, but the stable has run its course, especially after winning the feud with The Final Testament. Adam Pearce should look to bring the stable to Monday Nights, and he could do so by sending one of WWE's most popular stars, Jey Uso, back to Friday Nights.

Jey Uso should make a dramatic return to SmackDown and get back involved in The Bloodline story. The Tribal Heir Solo Sikoa and new recruit Tama Tonga brutally kicked his brother Jimmy Uso out of the group.

Main Event Jey is set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France on Saturday. If he fails to beat The Archer of Infamy, he'll be floundering in the mid-card on RAW.

This is why sending him back to SmackDown will help continue his push and also give The Bloodline story another intriguing layer. The Pride could be disbanded to allow this to happen, and Bobby Lashley and Montez Ford could shine in singles roles on RAW.

RAW's Jey Uso is needed in The Bloodline storyline on SmackDown

WWE is cooking with The Bloodline storyline when many thought it had finished after Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL defeat. Solo Sikoa has seemingly appointed himself as the new Tribal Chief and is wreaking havoc alongside Tama Tonga.

Fans haven't seen Jimmy Uso since he was destroyed by the duo on the first SmackDown post-Mania. He could realign himself with Jey and reintroduce fans to The Usos, who are one of WWE's most successful tag teams in history.

The Usos are eight-time tag team champions and the longest-reigning in history. They lost their titles at WrestleMania 39 and shockingly split at SummerSlam 2023.

Jimmy cost Jey the WWE Universal Championship by allowing Roman Reigns to beat him. They collided at WrestleMania XL but should put their issues behind them to take down the new emerging Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga).

The Pride could do with freshening up, whether that be a split or a switch

The Draft is all about refreshing the roster and breathing new life into the RAW and SmackDown brands. Stables remained together during the drafting pools on nights one and two, but that might not be the case for trades.

There may not be a more worthy replacement for Jey Uso on the red brand than Bobby Lashley. Over the past year, the 47-year-old has been somewhat of an afterthought, placed into an underwhelming feud with Karrion Kross.

There can be no disputing that Bobby Lashley is one of WWE's biggest stars, physically and commercially. He's crying out for a main event push, which could occur on RAW as either the leader of The Pride or in a singles role.

If The Pride is disbanded, this may finally lead to Montez Ford's long-awaited push as a megastar. Angelo Dawkins has been an excellent tag team partner, and The Street Profits have been a hit with fans.

WWE has always had big plans for Montez Ford, and he's been in line for a massive singles run for several years. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported in 2022:

"I know that there's people who want to push Ford as a single. It's possible...I can see them really trying to do something with Ford as a single. He's got a lot of charisma, a super athlete. There's people who are very high on him." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Angelo Dawkins has the tools to succeed in a singles role on SmackDown

Angelo Dawkins would enter unchartered waters by separating from Montez Ford. The pair have teamed as The Street Profits since 2016, when they debuted in NXT.

Their popularity makes a potential split a difficult prospect for fans to accept but it may be needed to allow their aspirations as singles competitors to ensue. They don't need to implode and turn on one another.

Angelo Dawkins could stay on SmackDown and go it alone or with B-Fab as his manager. The 33-year-old star displayed impressive mic skills with a fierce but down-to-earth character and also majorly improved in the ring with consistent performances.

Thus, splitting The Pride and Street Profits could help propel Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and also Angelo Dawkins. WWE could easily put the group back together if things don't pan out well on RAW or SmackDown after an amicable split.

