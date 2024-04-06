SmackDown star might be forced to turn heel for the first time in his WWE career following Andrade's attack 

Andrade stunned fans on this week's SmackDown by attacking Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. El Idolo turned on Dirty Dom and the leader of Legado Del Fantasma after initially walking Elektra Lopez to the ring against his former ally Zelina Vega. He is now set to tag with a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 40.

Rey Mysterio has found another tag team partner to face his son Dominik and Escobar. The Master of the 619's initial 'Mania partner Dragon Lee was attacked backstage by an unknown perpetrator.

Andrade helped save Rey during an in-ring beatdown from Dom and Escobar. The former AEW star was later seen backstage with The Ultimate Underdog and Vega to declare himself as the LWO leader's new partner.

Carlito arrived late to inform Rey that Lee was out of their WrestleMania tag match. He was informed that El Idolo was taking the injured luchador's place which could leave him reeling.

Carribean Cool has been somewhat overlooked on the Road to 'Mania despite being available to partner with his longtime friend. He could lose his mind over being replaced by Andrade but this could also lead Rey to have a meltdown.

Rey Mysterio may grow frustrated with the tag team situation after Andrade's turn on SmackDown

Andrade has booked his ticket to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. He proudly put his name forward to Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega as Dragon Lee's replacement and the pair were thrilled.

Carlito seemed to approve of the decision but that was in the spur of the moment on SmackDown. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion might be burning deep down and feel he deserved Lee's spot.

The LWO member could throw a fit at 'Mania and cause Rey and Andrade to slip up in their tag team match. This might infuriate the Master of the 619 and he might turn on his LWO partners having dealt with so many issues during his leadership of the stable.

It would be the first time Rey turns heel in his WWE career but his time with LWO has been a topsy-turvy ride. He might decide that he wants to go it alone and a feud with Andrade after a shocking turn at Lincoln Financial Field could be intriguing.

Rey could tag with his son Dominik Mysterio and lead SmackDown's tag team division

Rey Mysterio has been at loggerheads with his son Dominik Mysterio since WWE Clash at the Castle in September 2022. Dom turned on his father and WWE Hall of Famer Edge to join The Judgment Day.

The father and son duo squared off at last year's WrestleMania with the former World Heavyweight Champion prevailing. They've spent the past few months separated until a recent interference from Dirty Dom in Rey's loss to Escobar on SmackDown weeks ago.

Rey and Dom will collide at the Show of Shows for the second year in a row. But, it could lead to a reconciliation and tag team run for the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is on the line at 'Mania as The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend them in a Six-pack Tag Team Ladder match.

It's been heavily suggested that the tag title could split in that match. Michael Cole hinted on RAW that the match won't end until both sets of titles have been retrieved.

This could lead to in-fighting among The Judgment Day if they're unable to retain both sets of titles. It could also lead to the Mysterios reuniting as heels for tag team feuds with Dom's stable or even Andrade and the LWO.

Rey nearly turned heel to help former SmackDown star Sin Cara at the start of his WWE career

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest and most successful babyfaces in WWE history. He's been a commercial success with his iconic mask and is the usual superstar young fans resonate with.

WWE have constantly looked for a successor to the Master of the 619 and turned to Mexican luchador Mistico in 2012. One of Mexico's biggest box office draws had big shoes to fill but the Stamford-based company had an idea.

F4Wonline.com reported in September 2012 that discussions took place to turn Rey heel. This was to help get Sin Cara momentum after he'd struggled to get over in the early stages of his WWE career.

However, the proposal was shot down as many felt it was the wrong move to turn Rey. He remained babyface for his entire WWE career but adding a villain arc to his story on SmackDown would be exciting as he enters the twilight of his career.

