Solo Sikoa to acknowledge Roman Reigns after WWE legend is revealed as new Tribal Chief? Potential Bloodline twist analyzed

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns appear to have left their rivalry behind after the latter's victory at Tribal Combat on the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6. The win made Reigns the Undisputed Tribal Chief and allowed him to re-claim the Ula Fala.

As both have moved on from that storyline, they may cross paths again as the Road to WrestleMania continues. The reason is that Jacob Fatu is expected to turn on Solo Sikoa and start a feud with him, with Fatu teasing their feud on Friday Night SmackDown.

If that happens, Sikoa could have a face turn and leave the new Bloodline to fight Jacob Fatu. At the same time, a returning WWE legend could be revealed as the leader of the new Bloodline and the new Tribal Chief. This WWE legend could be The Rock.

The Final Boss could show up in the coming weeks and set the stage for a feud with Roman Reigns, even though he acknowledged him after the end of the Tribal Combat.

The Final Boss could return as a heel and go after the OTC, aiming to become the new Tribal Chief. That way, Solo Sikoa would have a face turn and acknowledge Roman, reuniting with Reigns and the rest of the OG Bloodline and going after The Final Boss, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga.

Seth Rollins shares excitement about likely facing Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

It is unclear yet what WWE Creative plans to do with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Even if the idea of a match with The Rock remains a scenario, it appears that Seth Rollins will be the one who will take on the OTC at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is also likely that CM Punk will be added to this match, given his rivalry with The Visionary and after what happened at the Royal Rumble. During an appearance at Not Just Football, the former World Heavyweight Champion shared his excitement about the possibility of facing both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at 'Mania.

“My two most bitter rivals, please. On the Grandest Stage of Them All? That screams fantastic to me. Obviously, you mentioned me stomping Roman’s head at the [Royal] Rumble. We don’t know where his WrestleMania status is going to be. I don’t know when he’s going to come back. He’s on a ‘limited schedule’ as it is, so we’ll see what kind of deal he wants to work out. CM Punk’s gotta make it to WrestleMania this year. Last year, he didn’t make it to WrestleMania."

He continued:

"Fragile Phil got hurt. [He] didn’t make it to WrestleMania, so this year, we’ll see if he can get there. I am healthy and prime; I am there every single week. I am the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for WrestleMania. But if you said to me today, ‘Would you like to fight those guys at WrestleMania?’ I would say, ‘Please, bring it on,’ but we got a long way to go. We got Elimination Chamber coming up," Seth Rollins said. [h/t Wrestlezone]

The Visionary will compete at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. The winner of the Chamber match will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

