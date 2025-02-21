Solo Sikoa to bring a new member in his Bloodline after betraying Jacob Fatu? Exploring the chances

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are set to team up again tonight on WWE SmackDown despite their growing tension. While the latter has Tama Tonga, the former seemingly doesn't have anybody. However, he might change this soon.

Jacob Fatu has been dominating WWE SmackDown since Solo Sikoa's absence following his loss against Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. A couple of weeks ago, Solo returned and attacked Cody Rhodes. However, his absence caused a rift between him and Jacob, which was clear last week, especially after Sikoa caused Fatu to lose his Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Noticing the tension, the former North American Champion can bring in another star by his side, Hikuleo.

It was rumored that Hikuleo, best known for his time in New Pro-Wrestling as a member of Bullet Club and later Guerillas of Destiny, signed with WWE in July last year. However, he has yet to appear on the Stamford-based promotion. With Sikoa outnumbered on SmackDown, since Fatu already has Tama Tonga by his side, he can have Haku's son to side with him instead of even the odds.

Sikoa can't ask anybody else in his family, as he betrayed The Usos and Roman Reigns. With this in mind, bringing in someone from outside can be more beneficial for him.

Solo and Jacob are set to team up with Tama Tonga tonight against Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag team match.

What are the reported plans for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa for WWE WrestleMania 41?

From the looks of it, it's only a matter of time before Solo and Jacob's relationship truly gets off the rails. Interestingly, it seems like their recent tension is WWE's way of building their eventual WrestleMania 41 feud.

According to WrestleVotes during a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, although some plans about other members of The Bloodline are still hazy, WWE is gearing up for Jacob vs. Solo at WrestleMania:

"There's a lot going on there. You know, I don't know what everybody's plans are, Roman and Jimmy and The Rock, but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction."

It will be interesting to see what is next for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on WWE.

