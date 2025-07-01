Solo Sikoa to introduce 400-plus-pound WWE legend as the new manager of the Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Night of Champions 2025, Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu to become the new United States Champion. The new Bloodline leader got major assistance from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Tala Tonga.

With the new Bloodline expanding with each passing week, there is a possibility of Solo bringing back WWE legend Rikishi to television. The newly crowned US Champion may introduce the 425-pound Samoan as the manager of his faction. Rikishi's last appearance on the company's programming came at Survivor Series 2020.

For those unaware, the 59-year-old star is the real-life father of Solo. The veteran gives his reactions from time to time on the developments related to The Bloodline saga.

During a recent conversation with WWE President Nick Khan on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Stephanie McMahon disclosed that The Usos told her that Solo is Rikishi's favorite son because he is the youngest in the family. Hence, it makes perfect sense for the Samoan legend to return to WWE TV as the manager of his son's faction.

This will add an interesting element to the ongoing family feud, making it worth watching for fans. Later, the Triple H-led creative team could also incorporate Jimmy and Jey Uso into the mix. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Rikishi recently commented on his potential WWE in-ring return

A few months ago, the veteran finally addressed his potential in-ring return in the Stamford-based promotion during an episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast.

The real-life Bloodline member asserted that he wouldn't return to the squared circle. The Hall of Famer jokingly noted that the company hadn't offered him enough money to lace up his boots.

"Hell to the motherf***ing no... They couldn't pay me enough money to come back, brother. I'm all right. I'm alright, and I'm doing fine. But you're da*n sure the world wanna know when Rikishi does come back because all you gonna see [is] just a lot of memes out there with the stink face. You're gonna know when the big bad booty man comes back," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion makes an appearance on weekly programming in the future.

