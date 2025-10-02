Solo Sikoa to introduce his real-life brother as 5th member of MFT on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa is the leader of the MFT faction, which includes himself, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo, and is currently part of WWE SmackDown. Since losing the United States Championship, Solo has not competed in the ring again. Many fans are already disappointed with the booking of the former owner of Ula Fala.Amid this, there is a possibility that Sikoa might introduce his real-life brother Jimmy Uso as the fifth member of the My Family Tree on SmackDown. Currently, Big Jim is part of the OG Bloodline story on Monday Night RAW and has reunited with Jey Uso.Jimmy is supporting The YEET Master against The Vision, and recently, both of them were rescued by Roman Reigns on WWE RAW. However, the Original Tribal Chief seemingly ignored Big Jim and prioritized Jey Uso upon his return. This raises the possibility that Jimmy might break up with the OG Bloodline in the near future.If this happens, Solo might take advantage of the opportunity and attempt to have his real-life brother join the MFT faction. We've already seen in the past that the former US Champion showed a notable interest in Jimmy Uso joining sides with The My Family Tree.Meanwhile, the former WWE Tag Team Champion chose to leave the blue brand and reunite with Jey Uso on the red brand. However, with the increasing tension between the OG Bloodline members and Jimmy, the star might decide to return to the Friday Night Show and finally side with Solo Sikoa.The inclusion of Jimmy in the MFT could be a fresh perspective to explore and generate buzz around Solo's alliance on WWE SmackDown. Although the entire story is speculative, we've seen in the past that anything can happen in The Bloodline Saga.WWE veteran bashed Solo Sikoa and the MFT promo on SmackDownWWE has once again started running MFT vignette promos on the blue brand. However, during the latest episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, hosted by Mac Davis, Vince Russo talked about the MFT promo segment and said that the company is wasting the time of the audience by airing the same thing countless times.&quot;Here's what they're gonna do with that. This is buying them time now. This is gonna buy them five or six weeks. Every week, he's gonna highlight a different guy in the group. He did it last week, and he did it this week. Fine. But you and I know damn well what's gonna happen. We're gonna go through every guy in the group. Now we're gonna bring them back, and they're gonna lose on week one. We've seen it a million times. If you're doing this and these guys come back with a new attitude and they're gonna dominate, that's fine. But they ain't gonna do that. So they're wasting five weeks of our time, highlighting each person because as soon as they come back, they're gonna get beat,&quot; Russo said.Only time will tell what plans WWE has for Solo Sikoa and the MFT on SmackDown.