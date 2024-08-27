Solo Sikoa to recruit 6ft WWE Superstar as the next member of The Bloodline? Analyzing the possibility

Solo Sikoa continues to shape The Bloodline into one of the most dominant groups in WWE and even wrestling in general. He has already received help from stars like Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. However, another person they could consider adding is Nia Jax.

Although The Bloodline and Nia Jax have barely interacted on-screen in WWE, they have many real-life connections. They are part of the Anoa'i wrestling family and The Irresistible Force is the second cousin once removed of The Rock. However, there are a few more reasons why the former Women's Champion would be a good fit for the faction.

Solo Sikoa will be able to conquer a division Roman Reigns never did before

Since Solo Sikoa took control of The Bloodline following Roman Reigns' absence, one of his main goals has been to be better than his cousin and outperform The Orignal Tribal Chief. By partnering with Nia Jax, he could be successful in that quest.

Roman has ruled over the RAW and SmackDown roster for a long time, whether in the singles or tag team divisions. However, one part he could not touch was the women's division, which could come into play with Nia's presence. Through Jax, Sikoa could proudly say that his version of The Bloodline has truly taken over WWE.

Nia Jax would be a dominant addition to The Bloodline

If anything, the group will benefit a lot if they decide to add The Irresistible Force to their ranks. Aside from their connected lineage, Nia is accomplished as a superstar in different areas.

Jax is the current WWE Women's Champion, in her second reign, and is also the 2024 Queen of the Ring winner. She has also won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Shayna Baszler. It shows that while Solo Sikoa would help elevate Nia, the latter would also do the same.

Nia Jax and The Bloodline could be involved in some interesting feuds

Going back to the aforementioned point, Solo Sikoa and Nia Jax will mutually benefit from an eventual partnership between them. Not only will it lead to feuds in the women's division, but also in the tag team division in the long run.

With the female star's addition, they could go against stars like The Wyatt Sicks, The Final Testament, American Made, and more, who all have a female star involved. Jax could even feud with another fellow Anoa'i family member, Naomi. The latter is the wife of Jimmy Uso, who was kicked out from the group by Sikoa after WrestleMania XL.

