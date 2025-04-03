Solo Sikoa to recruit already signed real-life Bloodline member as Jacob Fatu's replacement? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga are working together on SmackDown despite seemingly not being on the same page. However, that can change if Fatu decides to part ways with The Bloodline due to his issues with his stablemates. Sikoa, too, can have something up his sleeve in that case.

The relationship between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa has significantly changed on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf started his WWE career as Sikoa's Enforcer. After the former NXT North American Champion lost to Roman Reigns in January, Fatu is no longer following his orders. Amid rising tensions, Sikoa could replace his cousin with Lance Anoa'i in The Bloodline.

Lance Anoa'i signed with WWE last year and has been training at the Performance Center. Unfortunately, reports about his progress haven't been positive. However, he can still play a small role alongside Solo Sikoa on the main roster. Since Sikoa will be outnumbered if Jacob and Tama leave, Lance can be his Right Hand Man.

Lance appeared on the Stamford-based promotion's programming in the past. However, he couldn't secure a full-time role. In 2019, on RAW, the real-life Bloodline member faced Shane McMahon, who was feuding with Roman Reigns at the time.

WWE veteran highlights a problem with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's storyline

The Samoan Werewolf and the former NXT North American Champion have been at odds in the past few weeks, especially after the latter cost his teammate a potential United States Championship win. Vince Russo believes the storyline is missing something.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the WWE veteran said the storyline hadn't progressed in weeks. Russo also felt that Fatu and Sikoa's interactions had been similar.

"Again, man, that video we saw tonight, how many times have we seen it already? People gotta understand that when you’re writing a story, it’s gotta keep escalating. They do this [move in the same line] for months and months and months. We saw that promo with Solo and Fatu, we’ve seen it four times before. The same exact promo."

It will be interesting to see what is next for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on Friday Night SmackDown.

