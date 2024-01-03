Solo Sikoa to retire former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40? Potential booking scenario explored

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has been a human-wrecking ball ever since joining The Bloodline last year.

However, The Enforcer hasn't been involved in any high-profile feuds since conquering John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023. With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, fans have been pondering what the company has in store for him.

The Rock's recent return to RAW has opened the door for many dream matchups, one of which is against Solo Sikoa. However, many see The Great One vs. The Head of the Table as the more likely matchup heading into The Show of Shows this year.

But that blockbuster match doesn't necessarily have to take place at The Showcase of the Immortals. Recent reports indicated that top Australian officials launched an early bid to secure The Brahma Bull for the Elimination Chamber. As much as big of a draw The Rock vs. Roman Reigns seems on paper, there may not be a better time and place than Elimination Chamber to book it.

While some may argue that this marquee match has WrestleMania written all over it, it takes the spotlight away from Cody Rhodes, who has been long-speculated to face Roman Reigns in a rematch from last year.

However, The People's Champ facing The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber kills two birds with one stone, pushing Cody Rhodes as the next challenger and allowing The Rock to pass the proverbial torch to Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania.

The Enforcer could use a rub from someone like Dwayne Johnson to become the next big thing in WWE.

Solo Sikoa comments on possible Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match in WWE

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sikoa professed that he'd like to see the clash between his cousins to determine the real Head of the Table:

"That’ll definitely set who’s the head of the table in our family. Growing up watching Rock, man, and now seeing my cousin Roman in that position running WWE, I would definitely like to see that."

Interestingly, The Bloodline member hasn't seen Dwayne Johnson in almost two decades. Will the two men cross paths in the future? Only time will tell.

