Sportskeeda's WWE power rankings (June 2018)

caesaraugustus4 FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 02 Jul 2018, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Monster in the Bank!

June was an eventful month for WWE across all three of its main brands, even though the weekly main roster programming - Raw in particular - was as stagnant as ever.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Nevertheless, June had a TakeOver event that was followed by an eventful, if controversial, Money in the Bank pay-per-view with its all-important briefcase plot device.

The month wrapped up with a UK tournament that established a number of future stars in the company, and finally, there was a major signing to cap everything off.

Perhaps never has so much happened while making fans feel like so little has occurred. It's a strange dynamic indeed.

With July underway, the year is now moving into its second half. SummerSlam is getting closer. It's now time to take a look at the 25 superstars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT that had the best June and are poised to make the most impact as the summer heats up.

#25 Io Shirai

On the very last day of June, a major signing was revealed at an ordinarily nondescript live event. This was anything but a nondescript signing, however. Io Shirai, widely regarded as the best female professional wrestler on the planet, announced that she was on her way to NXT.

The hype that follows her is rightfully massive, and dream match scenarios ran wild in the heads of all of those familiar with her work. It's also no coincidence that the second Mae Young Classic is on the way. She'll certainly be a part of it and is the early favorite to win the entire thing.

She might not be on the list in July, but once the tournament begins in August, expect her to become a mainstay for a long time to come. She's about to take the NXT women's division by storm and to quote a certain famous advocate, that's undisputed.