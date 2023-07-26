Stone Cold Steve Austin to return and work with star allegedly signed by Triple H? - 4 ways WWE could book Brian Pillman Jr.

Did WWE quietly sign a massive up-and-coming star? There were rumors that Brian Pillman Jr. could go to the world's biggest wrestling company after he left All Elite Wrestling. The speculation heated up further after reports stated he had an immediate tryout.

More news has since dropped. According to Bodyslam.net, a deal has been reached between the second-generation star and World Wrestling Entertainment. Brian may have officially signed the contract and will relocate to Florida soon.

Naturally, fans are thrilled to hear of a new signing, especially after there had long been rumors of a hiring freeze. Speculation has already started regarding Brian's future now that he works under Triple H.

This article will examine how World Wrestling Entertainment may book Brian after he debuts. Could Triple H and the rest of the creative team have him go straight to the main roster? Could Brian dethrone a hated heel?

#4. Pillman Jr. could shockingly join The Schism

The Schism is an intimidating faction on WWE NXT. Joe Gacy leads the group, with Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava Raine, all members of the stable. They also have various other unnamed followers.

Unfortunately, not everything is going smoothly for the group. There's been on-screen turmoil, although they've potentially moved past it. Behind the scenes, Rip & Jagger have requested their release from WWE and look not to be re-signing come October.

If the two are set to leave the company, Joe Gacy will need others to step up and keep his group alive. Brian Pillman Jr. could debut as a member of the feared faction. His dad was a loose cannon, so it would make sense that Pillman Jr. could have some of the same chaos inside him.

#3. He could attempt to help Cody Rhodes fight off Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes is one of WWE's most popular superstars. His career initially kicked off in developmental and then RAW & SmackDown before leaving the company to elevate his game elsewhere. He returned in 2022 and has been a main event player ever since.

The American Nightmare has been waging war with The Beast Brock Lesnar for months. They have already had two matches and look to conclude their rivalry at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, Brock continues to jump Rhodes any chance he gets.

Brian Pillman Jr. could debut straight on the main roster. If he does, he could help Cody thwart attacks from The Beast and ultimately help Cody stand tall. Rhodes was Brian's mentor before The American Nightmare left AEW, so it would make sense for them to form an on-screen relationship in WWE. Will Triple H bring Pillman Jr. straight to the main roster? For now, we'll have to wait to find out.

#2. Brian Pillman Jr. could step up to and dethrone Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despised and detested superstars in WWE. Fans boo him more loudly than they do virtually anybody else in pro wrestling. The jeers become even louder every time Dirty Dom attempts to speak into a microphone.

Fans have become even more disgusted by Dominik's recent actions. Thanks to help from Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley, Ex-Con Dom won the WWE NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee.

While Dom is set to defend his title at NXT The Great American Bash, he will need a new challenger if he retains the gold. Brian Pillman Jr. could step up and challenge for the belt and shockingly win it in his debut. This would dramatically shake up NXT and receive much applause from fans.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to WWE to work with his former partner's son

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest superstars to ever compete in WWE. Many believe that The Texas Rattlesnake is singlehandedly responsible for the company breaking out of their low period and ultimately winning the Monday Night War.

Before Austin's time in WWE, he was in a tag team over in WCW called the Hollywood Blondes. His partner was the late-great Brian Pillman. The two went on to feud in the-then WWF before Pillman's passing.

Given Steve's relationship with Brian Pillman Sr., it would make sense for him to want to help Brian Pillman Jr. succeed. As a result, Austin could return to television to either help introduce Brian, fight by his side, or even feud with the young star. Stone Cold working with both generations of Pillman could be special. Whether Triple H and Steve Austin can work something out remains to be seen.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here